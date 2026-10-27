ECI's Contradictory Claims On Form 6 Must Be Examined By SC: Udit Raj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) claims regarding changes to Form 6, which is used for the inclusion of names in electoral rolls, and said the Supreme Court's credibility, impartiality and integrity would be at stake if it failed to take strict action in the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Raj alleged that the Election Commission had made contradictory statements regarding changes to Form 6 and demanded the immediate suspension of all three Election Commissioners.

“If a hearing takes place today, it will be a matter of the Supreme Court's credibility, impartiality and integrity. The Election Commission had earlier claimed that the changes made in Form 6 had the Supreme Court's concurrence, which the court later denied. However, in the affidavit filed by the Election Commission yesterday, it stated that no changes had been made to Form 6. These two statements are contradictory,” he said.

Raj argued that both statements were already before the court and that no further evidence was required to examine the matter.

“In such a situation, all three Election Commissioners should be suspended immediately. Even if we assume that there was no disagreement among the three commissioners and the decision was unanimous, that does not justify an unlawful act. Can you murder someone simply because everyone agrees? Or can you act against the law? The authority to amend Form 6 rests with Parliament. Therefore, even if all three commissioners were united, that would not be an explanation. The Election Commission's lie has been caught,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further said that the Supreme Court's response to the matter would be closely watched, arguing that the court's actions would reflect its commitment to impartiality and accountability.

“Today, we will see how much power the Supreme Court judges have, how honest they are, and whether they take strict action. The Election Commission is now in a difficult position,” Raj said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a batch of petitions challenging the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against him and questioning the legality of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will hear the matter.

On the previous date of hearing, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Election Commission of India in connection with the petitions.

The court is also scheduled to hear petitions filed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders concerning similar issues related to the electoral roll revision exercise.

The proceedings assume significance amid the ongoing political debate over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning the Election Commission's functioning.