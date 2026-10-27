Cong-Led INDIA Bloc Trying To Create False Narrative Over SIR We Will Counter It, Says Bihar BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of attempting to create a false narrative across the country and said the BJP had launched the 'Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' (Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy) campaign to counter their claims.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said that extensive preparations are underway in Bihar for the nationwide campaign.

“The Congress and the INDIA bloc are trying to create a false narrative across the country. In response, the BJP has decided to launch the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. The first phase of this programme will run across the country from October 23 to November 5. Extensive preparations have been made in Bihar,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of raising what he described as baseless issues, Saraogi said the Opposition was questioning constitutional institutions and criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The Congress always raises fake issues that have already been rejected by the people. It questions constitutional institutions and raises objections to the SIR, which is intended to correct electoral rolls. The party is talking nonsense, and we have planned programmes on a large scale to counter this,” he said.

Saraogi added that the BJP would begin a padyatra in Patna on October 28. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is also expected to participate in the programme, which will cover 10 districts of the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a nationwide youth outreach campaign, 'Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao', on Sunday amid protests by the Congress-led Opposition against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The campaign aims to engage young citizens in discussions on democracy, counter misinformation and encourage informed participation in nation-building.

The BJP has said the initiative will also address what it describes as misleading narratives propagated by the Opposition on electoral roll revision and other issues.

Several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are likely to participate in outreach programmes planned from November 1 to counter the INDIA bloc's campaign against the SIR exercise, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to participate in a Telangana BJP unit's padyatra scheduled for November 2, a day after the Congress's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.