Viral Video: Beggar Pretending To Be Paralysed On Street Gets Up And Runs After Being Offered Treatment (WATCH)

Social media controversy has been triggered by a viral video of a guy who seemed to be paralyzed getting up and fleeing after being offered an injection. The man, who was allegedly begging on the street, and another person who stops to ask him about his condition have an unexpected conversation in the video.

The incident has drawn attention online, with viewers discussing what unfolded in the video and questioning the circumstances surrounding the man's apparent physical disability. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

The man taking the video approaches the beggar and queries him about his apparent immobility in the video that has gone viral. According to reports, he asks how the illness started, whether the victim sought medical attention, and where he was examined.

The beggar seems to provide conflicting answers to the questions during the exchange, which leads the person filming the interaction to ask further questions.

As the man filming tries to comprehend the nature of the ailment that seems to impair the beggar's movement, the conversation goes on. The film does not, however, objectively determine if the individual had a medical ailment or what would have contributed to his apparent mobility issues.

Watch Viral Video

"Paralyzed" Beggar Runs at Full Speed After Being Offered Treatment for Paralysis. WarMonitor (@WarMonitorINTL) October 26, 2026

The scenario takes an unexpected turn when the guy filming the video pulls out an injection and offers that it may help the beggar recuperate. Soon after, the man is seen getting up and rushing away from the scene. His abrupt action surprises the guy filming and becomes the viral video's most stunning moment.

Mohammad Toha 09 distributed the video, which drew the attention of social media users who commented on the unique exchange.