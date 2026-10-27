Cyclone Arnab Approaches: Odisha Authorities Suspend Chilika Boat Trips

Cyclone Alert and Precautionary Measures

Khordha (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Khordha district on Tuesday, bringing a change in weather as Cyclone Arnab approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, tourist boat and ferry services in Chilika Lake have been suspended from October 26 to 29 to ensure public safety. Local authorities are monitoring the situation across coastal areas and water bodies.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Barkul Manager Sabyasachi Kara said precautionary measures had been taken as weather conditions began to deteriorate on Tuesday morning. "All boats are in safe positions. Boat operations have been suspended for three days. All staff are on high alert, and all precautionary measures have been taken. We have a total of 10 boats, of which three are currently non-operational. All the boats have been secured in safe locations," Kara said. He added that heavy rainfall and strong winds had prompted the authorities to remain vigilant. "It is raining heavily, and the winds have picked up significantly. The weather began to deteriorate this morning. I am currently near the OTDC jetty complex (OTDC Water Sports Complex), where our staff are present to monitor the situation and ensure that all precautionary measures to safeguard our boats are in place," he said.

Fishermen and Port Authorities Respond

Kalijai Motor Boat Association Assistant Secretary Pradumana Behera said boat operators and fishermen were concerned about the approaching cyclone and had started moving their vessels to safer locations following the administration's directive. "With the cyclone approaching, the state government administration has issued a directive that all boats, including tourism boats operating in Chilika Lake, must remain suspended from October 26 to 29. People are quite fearful due to the cyclone, which is why they are moving their boats to safer locations," Behera said. He added that fishermen from several villages had returned with their boats to their respective villages and that fishing activities would remain suspended for the next three to four days. "The government, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has warned of strong winds and rain. Naturally, people are concerned and have moved their vessels to safety," he said.

In a separate precautionary measure, the Paradip Port Authority has provided shelter to fishing boats and fishermen inside Paradip Harbour amid adverse weather conditions. At Eastern Quay-1 (EQ-1) berth, 305 fishermen have been accommodated to ensure their safety. Authorities have also moved boats to safer locations along the coast, while tourist boat operations and ferry services in Chilika Lake remain suspended as part of the precautionary measures. (ANI)

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