Vaibhav's Spiritual Action Entertainer Renamed 'Manikanda' Ravi Mohan Releases First Look Of Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor, director and producer Ravi Mohan has now released the first look of director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's upcoming spiritual action entertainer 'Manikanda, featuring actor Vaibhav in the lead.

It may be recalled that the film had previously been titled 'Thatthvamasi'. It has has now been renamed 'Manikanda'.

Produced by Tantra Films and starring Vaibhav in the lead, the upcoming Tamil film has renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu serving as its creative producer.

Combining spirituality, devotion and action, the film, sources close to the unit say, will seek to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience rooted in faith and divine beliefs.

The newly released first-look poster features Vaibhav in a powerful and commanding avatar, dressed in blue and holding a spear. A magnificent statue of Lord Ayyappa stands behind him, surrounded by golden light and blazing flames. The cosmic-inspired background and grand visual composition lend the poster a majestic appearance, reflecting the film's spiritual essence.

Accompanied by the tagline“The Journey of the God and His People,” the first look hints at a story centred on faith, devotion and the spiritual journey of Lord Ayyappa's devotees.

The film revolves around the spiritual pilgrimage undertaken by Ayyappa devotees, who observe strict vows, wear the sacred mala and embark on a challenging journey to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Blending devotion and faith with action sequences and emotionally engaging moments, Manikanda has been conceived as a film that appeals to audiences across generations. According to the makers, the film also incorporates several entertaining elements to attract family audiences.

Following the success and popularity of films that blend mythology, devotion and contemporary storytelling, such as Kantara, Hanu-Man and Karuppu, Manikanda is expected to generate considerable interest among audiences.

The film has been produced by J.K. Saravana and M. Rajaram under the banner of Tantra Films.

For the unaware, the director of this film, Vishnu Sasi Shankar, earned recognition for directing the Malayalam film 'Malikappuram'.

Along with Vaibhav, actress Meenakshi Govindarajan plays the lead. The ensemble cast also includes Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, Hareesh Peradi and Arjai, among others, in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by Premgi Amaren, the brother of Venkat Prabhu. Yuvan Selva is the cinematographer for this film, which has editing by National Award winner Praveen K.L. Surya Rajeevan has served as the art director of this film, the action sequences of which have been choreographed by Stunt Silva and Shakthi Saravanan.

Adithya Thangirala, Nandakumar Thamizselvan, J.K. Saravana and Prithvi Adithya have contributed to the writing team. The technical team has worked to bring the film's spiritual atmosphere and grand visual elements to life on screen.

With filming now completed, source claim Manikanda is currently in its final stages of post-production. The makers are planning to release the film during the auspicious Tamil month of Karthigai in 2026, a period closely associated with Lord Ayyappa and his devotees.