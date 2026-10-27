Gaighata Encounter: Victim's Family, Locals Welcome Bengal Police Action (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) As Prahlad Das, an accused in the rape-murder of a minor at Gaighata in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was killed in a police encounter, the family members of the victim, a 17-year-old girl, and their neighbours on Tuesday welcomed the police action.

“We will not get our daughter back. But the police have done the right thing. What we have learnt so far is that the accused tried to escape after snatching the firearm of a policeman and also fired at the police. The police rightfully resorted to the counter-firing in which the accused was killed. He deserved such an end,” the father of the victim girl told media persons on Tuesday morning.

A woman neighbour of the victim's family told media persons that police encounters in such cases are quite natural.“What the accused had done with a 17-year old girl was a crime beyond mercy. Even after committing the crime, he tried to escape after snatching the firearm of a policeman and also resorted to firing at the police. So, whatever has happened with the accused was absolutely justified,” the neighbour said.

Another neighbour and a senior citizen said that the actions of the accused while in police custody proved that he was not repentant over the heinous crime that he committed on the minor girl.“Even after committing such a heinous crime, there was no feeling of fear or repentance in him. Instead, he tried to snatch the firearm of a policeman and tried to kill the escorting cops. So, what happened with him was inevitable,” he said.

Although the state police are yet to officially give any reaction on the matter, sources aware of the development said that after being arrested, Das was taken to the crime spot on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday for reconstruction of the scene. Suddenly, the accused snatched the firearm of an escorting cop and also fired towards the policemen.

The escorting cops resorted to counter-firing, leaving the accused seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby state-run hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Monday morning, the body of a 17-year-old minor girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was recovered near her relative's house. On the basis of her family's allegation, Das, also a relative of the victim, was first detained for questioning and then arrested.

It is learnt that the girl went out with her family members and friends on the night of October 24 to attend a musical programme near her house, which continued till late at night.

The victim's family members claimed that around midnight, the girl received a call on her mobile phone, following which she left the venue and did not return. After the function ended, her family members started looking for her but could not find her. Finally, on Sunday morning, her body was recovered near the relative's house.