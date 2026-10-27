Kalisundam Raa Review: How Venkatesh's Family Blockbuster Clashed With Balakrishna's Film During 2000 Sankranti

Victory Venkatesh is celebrated for his family entertainers, and Kalisundam Raa remains one of his biggest hits. The 2000 Sankranti release famously clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's film at the box office.

Victory Venkatesh and Simran played the lead roles in Kalisundam Raa. The movie created massive box office records back then. Fans still enjoy the emotions, comedy, and songs today. This article looks at the movie's details and its box office clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Vamsoddharakudu.

What is the story of Kalisundam Raa?

The story revolves around two relatives, Raghavayya played by K. Viswanath and Rammohan Rao played by Ranganath. Past incidents make them bitter enemies. Raghavayya plans his 60th birthday celebrations. Raghu, played by Venkatesh, visits his native village for this event. He quickly understands the deep family rift.

He meets Manga, played by Simran, and they fall in love. Errababu, played by Srihari, adds heavy conflict to the story. Raghu finally decides to unite the two warring families instead of just thinking about his own happiness.

Venkatesh carried the entire film on his shoulders. He perfectly balanced comedy, romance, and emotion as Raghu. Simran brought great energy and beauty to her role as Manga. K. Viswanath added deep emotional weight as the family head. Srihari delivered a powerful performance as the angry Errababu.

Direction and Screenplay

Brahmanandam, Ali, and M.S. Narayana handled the comedy tracks brilliantly. Director K. Udayasankar mixed family emotions with a beautiful love story. The Paruchuri Brothers wrote excellent dialogues for the film. S.A. Rajkumar composed a blockbuster music album. The romantic songs shot on Venkatesh and Simran remain huge hits.

Sankranti always remains the biggest festival season for the Telugu film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna usually dominates this festival box office. Venkatesh challenged him directly during the 2000 Sankranti race. Kalisundam Raa released on January 14 and became an industry hit. Balakrishna released Vamsoddharakudu during the same time, but it only managed an average run.

A Shower of Awards

Kalisundam Raa also won the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 47th National Film Awards. The Andhra Pradesh government honoured it with a Nandi Award. Filmmakers later remade it in Hindi as Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein in 2002 and in Kannada as Ondagona Baa in 2003.

Plus Points

- Venkatesh holds the screen perfectly with his brilliant acting.

- His sparkling chemistry with Simran stands out as a major highlight.

- K. Viswanath, Srihari, and Ranganath deliver strong supporting performances.

- S.A. Rajkumar elevates the film with his super hit music.

Minus Points

- The movie suffers from a slightly slow screenplay in the second half.

- The director dragged a few emotional scenes unnecessarily.

- The climax feels a bit predictable for regular moviegoers.

Kalisundam Raa still remains a memorable Sankranti victory for Venkatesh. The film permanently cemented his image as the ultimate family hero. Fans can currently watch this classic movie on YouTube.