Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Pradesh On October 28

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab is approaching India's eastern coast, prompting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to intensify safety measures. The IMD has warned of winds up to 140 kmph and heavy rainfall

Cyclone Arnab Alert: 5.7 Lakh People at Risk as IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in 10 States

Cyclone Arnab is moving towards India's eastern coastline, putting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on alert as authorities prepare for potentially dangerous weather conditions. The developing storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring intense rainfall, powerful winds and possible disruption across several parts of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28, 2026. Wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts touching 140 kmph. The approaching storm has prompted evacuation preparations, emergency deployments and precautionary measures in vulnerable coastal areas.

Andhra Pradesh is stepping up its disaster management efforts as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast. State authorities have identified approximately 5.7 lakh people living in vulnerable areas who may require evacuation. Relocation efforts were scheduled to begin on October 26 as officials prepared for the cyclone's expected landfall.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state's northern and central coastal districts. Strong winds could also damage infrastructure, disrupt electricity supplies and affect essential services.

Authorities have instructed fishing boats to return to shore and are preparing for possible power outages. Disaster response teams have been mobilised, while rescue personnel and emergency equipment are being kept ready to respond to changing weather conditions.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the morning of October 28. Residents in vulnerable locations are being urged to follow official advisories and cooperate with evacuation instructions.

Odisha is strengthening its preparedness measures despite the forecast landfall being along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast. Southern parts of the state are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with coastal and low-lying areas facing potential weather-related risks.

The state government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in five districts on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure, according to Reuters. Authorities are also preparing to move residents from vulnerable low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of southern Odisha, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput. Malkangiri is also among the districts being monitored as the weather system approaches.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed, while officials are coordinating emergency arrangements and monitoring vulnerable locations. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea as conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The administration is prioritising public safety, with preparations focused on reducing the risk to residents and ensuring that emergency services can respond quickly if the cyclone causes damage.

The impact of Cyclone Arnab is expected to extend beyond Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with the IMD warning of heavy rainfall in several other states. The developing weather system could influence conditions across eastern, central and parts of northern India through the end of October.

According to the weather department's forecast, the following regions could experience rainfall as the system moves inland:

- Telangana: Parts of the state may receive heavy rainfall following the cyclone's approach.

- Chhattisgarh: Southern and central areas are among the regions being monitored for significant rainfall.

- Bihar: Rainfall is expected in parts of the state as the weather system affects eastern India.

- Jharkhand: Some areas could experience heavy rain during the forecast period.

- East Uttar Pradesh: Rainfall is possible towards the end of October.

- Vidarbha: Parts of the region may also experience wet weather.

The IMD has also warned of rainfall in parts of Odisha and other neighbouring regions. The overall weather outlook indicates that the cyclone could affect a wider area than its immediate landfall zone.

The National Disaster Management authorities are coordinating with state governments and emergency agencies to prepare for the storm. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, has kept rescue and relief resources ready.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along the affected coastal stretches between October 26 and 29. Residents should monitor official IMD updates for the latest rainfall warnings, wind forecasts and evacuation instructions.