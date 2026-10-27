IATA Onevasco To Streamline Visa Applications

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and OneVasco announced that OneVasco's visa concierge service will be integrated into IATA's Timatic Solutions. This will simplify international air travel by connecting visa information and application services, enabling travellers to move directly from checking entry requirements through Timatic to applying for a visa, in a seamless digital experience.

“Understanding what travel documents and visas are required for a journey is complicated. Joining forces with OneVasco will help passengers navigate travel requirements that can be time-consuming and onerous. Together, we will help travellers understand the requirements and how to fulfil them,” said Frederic Leger, IATA's senior vice president, products and services.

The 2025 IATA Global Passenger Survey highlighted that for 33 percent of passengers, complexity around visa and immigration requirements had deterred them from travel, a jump of 3 percentage points from 2024, with passengers from Africa and the Middle East the most discouraged. Process complexity was the primary cause of discouragement, cited by 53 percent of travelers who said they were dissuaded from travel by onerous visa or document requirements.

“Bringing Timatic and OneVasco together on a single platform will simplify visa journeys and enhance the passenger experience for IATA partners. Through this partnership, travellers will have access to OneVasco's visa concierge services, including support for both e-visas and sticker visas, with eligibility checks, document verification, application assistance, secure payments, and status tracking. This builds on the trusted service we deliver to travellers globally,” said Mahesh Anchan, COO of OneVasco.

The visa service will be offered to airlines as a supplementary option to IATA's Timatic Solutions, including integration with Timatic Web and Timatic Widget. Similarly, travel information from Timatic will be incorporated into OneVasco's visa platform.