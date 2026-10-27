Former FBI Director Comey Maintains Innocence Amid New Charges

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Former FBI director James Comey has maintained his innocence amid new charges brought against him by the United States (US) Department of Justice, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Comey is accused of unlawfully transmitting information relating to US national defence and conspiring to do so.

“Nothing's changed with me. I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. And I'm still lucky to have an amazing family and an incredible group of lawyers, and I will stand up in court and fight the latest and whatever comes after this. The next couple of years are going to be hard for all of us,” Comey said in a video address posted on Instagram.

In September, the US Department of Justice charged Comey with making a false statement and obstructing justice, offences that carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He pleaded not guilty in October.

In November, the criminal case was dismissed because of the unlawful appointment of the prosecutor. In response, Comey expressed gratitude for the dismissal but suggested that President Donald Trump would likely "come after" him again in the future.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI