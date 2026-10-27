London's Oxford Street Becomes Permanently Traffic-Free

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 27 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Nearly one kilometre of London's iconic Oxford Street became permanently traffic-free on Monday as part of efforts to revitalise one of Europe's busiest shopping destinations, reported Xinhua.

The pedestrianised section, stretching from Orchard Street to Great Portland Street, is now closed to cars, buses, taxis, bicycles and other vehicles, giving pedestrians more space.

Oxford Street attracts around 500,000 visitors daily.

The project comes as Oxford Street faces changing shopping habits and growing competition from online retailers.

The wider regeneration effort aims to revive the shopping district by encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more in London's West End.

Further work is expected to include planting trees, adding seating areas and creating public squares.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who first proposed the project in 2016, called the transformation a“truly momentous occasion”.

He said it would turn the country's best-known shopping street into a world-class pedestrian space, alongside New York's Times Square and Paris' Champs-Élysées.

“For centuries Oxford Street has reinvented itself, adapting to changing times and helping shape British culture along the way,” he said.

Business representatives welcomed the move, highlighting its potential to improve the shopping experience and support local businesses.

“The pedestrianisation of Oxford Street presents a major opportunity to attract more people to London's West End,” Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, said.

However, the scheme has also raised concerns about traffic congestion, noise and air pollution on surrounding streets as vehicles are diverted from the busy shopping thoroughfare.

Nick Tyler, a professor of civil engineering at University College London, said that pedestrianisation could make central London more attractive while bringing economic benefits to local businesses.

“Oxford Street has been desperately strangled by traffic for many years, and I think it's really good to get it back to people,” Tyler said.

Tyler said Oxford Street should become a place where visitors could stop and socialise, with space for activities such as street performances and small public gatherings, rather than simply serving as a route through central London.

However, Tim Barnes, deputy leader of Westminster City Council, warned that rushing the scheme could create problems for residents, businesses and visitors.

Barnes said“important questions” remained about traffic management, noise and air quality on neighbouring streets, calling for greater attention to the scheme's potential consequences.

--NNN-XINHUA