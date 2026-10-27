Spain's De La Fuente Named Coach Of The Year

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Luis de la Fuente, head coach of the Spanish national football team, was named Men's Coach of the Year at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in London on Monday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

The 65-year-old, who led Spain's men's national team to FIFA World Cup victory earlier this year, was named the winner by French magazine France Football.

The award was presented by Spanish manager Rafael Benítez, who has previously coached Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan and other clubs.

Last season, the award went to Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique, who is also Spanish.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI