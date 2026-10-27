Thunderstorms, Heavy Showers Expected Tuesday As Flash Flood Risk Rises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across parts of Jordan on Tuesday as atmospheric instability intensifies, prompting warnings of possible flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures will decline slightly, with generally moderate conditions prevailing across the Kingdom. Scattered, intermittent showers are expected early in the day, accompanied by clouds at varying altitudes.

Rainfall is forecast to become more widespread around midday as unsettled conditions intensify, bringing partly cloudy to overcast skies and showers to various regions, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea.

Some showers could be heavy at intervals and accompanied by lightning, thunder and occasional hail, raising the possibility of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Moderate westerly winds will pick up at times, stirring dust ahead of rainfall and reducing visibility, particularly across the Badia.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to reach 27 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 25 C in West Amman, with highs of 23 C in the northern highlands, 22 C in the Sharah highlands and 30 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 29 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 32 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 31 C at the Dead Sea.

Unsettled weather will persist on Wednesday, with temperatures edging slightly lower and partly cloudy to overcast conditions continuing across the Kingdom.

Showers are expected at intervals in different regions, with brief periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. The department warned that downpours could trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Westerly winds will remain moderate, occasionally becoming active.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Thursday, bringing pleasant temperatures to the highlands and plains and moderate weather elsewhere. Clouds will remain at varying altitudes, with westerly winds occasionally picking up, particularly across the Badia.

Similar conditions will prevail on Friday, although a slight chance of scattered early-morning showers remains in northern Jordan. Southwesterly to westerly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active.

//Petra// RZ