Hitek Computer School Receives 2027 Consumer Choice Award For Computer Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, October 27, 2026 – Hitek Computer School, which teaches software quality assurance and software testing online, has been named a 2027 Consumer Choice Award recipient for Business Excellence in the Computer Training category. The award was chosen by consumers and businesses in the Region of Greater Vancouver.
The Consumer Choice Award has recognized business excellence since 1987. According to the Consumer Choice Award organization, winners are selected through independent research: businesses in each category and region are identified, vetted to remove companies with legal or ethical issues, and ranked using consumer reviews, market research and AI analysis. Only one business is named in each category in each region.
"This award means a lot to us because it comes from the people we serve," said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School. "Our students are often changing careers, and they trust us with their time and their future. We work hard to teach the skills employers actually ask for, from testing methodology to Playwright automation, and to stay with our students until they are ready for their first QA role."
Practical QA training, online
Hitek Computer School's qa courses online take learners from first principles to job-ready skills. The program starts with a free CF101 trial with sample lessons, a free online software testing course for people deciding whether testing suits them, and continues through software testing methodology, essential testing skills and test automation.
The school has updated its CF106 course to teach Software Test Automation with Playwright, a modern open-source tool for testing web applications across browsers. The 34-hour course covers the Page Object Model, configuration, CI/CD pipelines with GitHub Actions and AI-powered test automation. Selenium WebDriver is taught in CF107, and the complete CF109 program brings quality assurance and software testing together in one course.
Because the classes are delivered as online qa classes, students can study while they keep their current jobs. After graduation, students can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies to gain real-life QA experience.
About Hitek Computer School
Hitek Computer School is a private, PTIRU-recognized institution in British Columbia offering specialized online training in software quality assurance and software testing. Its courses run from a free CF101 trial with sample lessons to the full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program, with automation courses in Playwright (CF106) and Selenium WebDriver (CF107). Graduates can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies. Classes are taught by senior QA specialists with over 20 years of experience in manual and automated testing.
Media contact:
Oleg Vertlib, Director, Hitek Computer School · 604-617-0065 · 1-800-604-0254 ·... · hitekschool
The Consumer Choice Award has recognized business excellence since 1987. According to the Consumer Choice Award organization, winners are selected through independent research: businesses in each category and region are identified, vetted to remove companies with legal or ethical issues, and ranked using consumer reviews, market research and AI analysis. Only one business is named in each category in each region.
"This award means a lot to us because it comes from the people we serve," said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School. "Our students are often changing careers, and they trust us with their time and their future. We work hard to teach the skills employers actually ask for, from testing methodology to Playwright automation, and to stay with our students until they are ready for their first QA role."
Practical QA training, online
Hitek Computer School's qa courses online take learners from first principles to job-ready skills. The program starts with a free CF101 trial with sample lessons, a free online software testing course for people deciding whether testing suits them, and continues through software testing methodology, essential testing skills and test automation.
The school has updated its CF106 course to teach Software Test Automation with Playwright, a modern open-source tool for testing web applications across browsers. The 34-hour course covers the Page Object Model, configuration, CI/CD pipelines with GitHub Actions and AI-powered test automation. Selenium WebDriver is taught in CF107, and the complete CF109 program brings quality assurance and software testing together in one course.
Because the classes are delivered as online qa classes, students can study while they keep their current jobs. After graduation, students can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies to gain real-life QA experience.
About Hitek Computer School
Hitek Computer School is a private, PTIRU-recognized institution in British Columbia offering specialized online training in software quality assurance and software testing. Its courses run from a free CF101 trial with sample lessons to the full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program, with automation courses in Playwright (CF106) and Selenium WebDriver (CF107). Graduates can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies. Classes are taught by senior QA specialists with over 20 years of experience in manual and automated testing.
Media contact:
Oleg Vertlib, Director, Hitek Computer School · 604-617-0065 · 1-800-604-0254 ·... · hitekschool
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