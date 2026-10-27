Some Of World's Rarest Cars To Be Auctioned In Abu Dhabi In December

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Some of the world's rarest cars will be auctioned in Abu Dhabi in December.

RM Sotheby's, the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales, has announced the first consignments from a carefully curated selection of cars to be auctioned in the UAE capital on December 9, led by a distinguished group of Ferraris.

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Estimates for the six cars range from $80,000 (Dh293,600) to $850,000 (Dh3.11 million), with two offered without reserve.

Alongside the open-top Ferrari are a Swiss-delivered 360 Challenge Stradale, a 2006 612 Scaglietti F1 HGTC, a 2010 599 GTB Fiorano, a 2004 Lamborghini Murciélago and a 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione“Martini 5”.

“The Middle East continues to be an incredibly exciting market for collector cars, and we are delighted to bring such an exceptional selection to Abu Dhabi this December,” said Duccio Filippo Lopresto, managing director, Mena, at RM Sotheby's.

“Our close relationship with Sotheby's allows us to connect with an extraordinary community of collectors, bringing together a shared appreciation for heritage, craftsmanship and exceptional objects. We look forward to welcoming both established and new collectors to what promises to be a very special auction,” he added.

The most valuable of the cars announced for RM Sotheby's Abu Dhabi auction is a Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M with just 5,200 kilometres on the odometer, estimated at $700,000 to $850,000. It leads a line-up that also includes a V12 Lamborghini with a rare six-speed gated manual transmission and one of only 400 Lancia rally homologation specials ever built.

Another highlight of Ferrari's modern performance story is a Swiss-delivered 2004 360 Challenge Stradale. Showing approximately 32,000 kilometres, it comes with a strong service history, its original books and tools. It is estimated at $450,000 to $550,000.

A more individual statement comes from the 2010 599 GTB Fiorano, finished in an Extra Campionario Ivory Cream exterior with a brown interior and extensive carbon-fibre detailing. This Middle East-market example, currently registered in the UAE, has covered 39,900 kilometres and was reported to be in very good condition following a specialist inspection. It is estimated at $140,000 to $200,000.

Completing the Ferrari quartet is the 2006 612 Scaglietti F1 HGTC, finished in paint-to-sample Gris Violet with Cuoio leather. Its extensive specification includes the HGTC package, Daytona seats, a full Alcantara dashboard and bespoke interior detailing. With approximately 58,000 kilometres on the odometer, a full service history and original order documentation, it is estimated at $80,000 to $120,000 and offered without reserve.

Sant'Agata Bolognese adds a note of drama with a 2004 Lamborghini Murciélago. Its 572-horsepower, 6.2-litre V12 is paired with the highly desirable six-speed gated manual transmission and four-wheel drive. Delivered new to Japan in February 2004, the left-hand-drive car comes with its books and manuals, including its warranty card. It is estimated at $400,000 to $450,000.

Rally royalty arrives in the form of a 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione“Martini 5”, number 388 of just 400 built to celebrate Lancia's fifth consecutive World Rally Championship manufacturers' title. Wearing the signature Martini stripes, it underwent extensive recommissioning in May 2022. It is estimated at $120,000 to $150,000 and offered without reserve

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