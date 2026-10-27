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HUAWEI WATCH D3 Debuts at ISH-ECS 2026, Bringing Advanced Blood Pressure Monitoring into Everyday Life

27.10.2026 / 05:40 CET/CEST

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DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st International Society of Hypertension Scientific Meeting and 17th Emirates Cardiac Society Annual Conference (ISH-ECS 2026) took place in Dubai from 22 to 25 October 2026. As a major international gathering dedicated to hypertension, the conference brought together leading organisations and experts from around the world to discuss the latest research and developments in hypertension prevention and management.



International experts presented findings from their research using HUAWEI WATCH D Series wearable blood pressure monitors, highlighting the potential of wearable technology to support blood pressure monitoring and management. Huawei, a member of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), also showcased its newly launched HUAWEI WATCH D3 at the event. At the Huawei exhibition area, attendees had the opportunity to experience the new device's medical-grade blood pressure monitoring capabilities across different scenarios first-hand, offering a closer look at how advanced wearable technology can make blood pressure monitoring more convenient and accessible in everyday life. Huawei Establishes Wearable Blood Pressure Technology Innovation Fund to Advance Research Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions worldwide and a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Despite advances in prevention and treatment, blood pressure control rates remain low globally, highlighting the need for more effective monitoring and management. To support further research in this field, Huawei has established the Wearable Blood Pressure Technology Innovation Fund in collaboration with ISH. The fund focuses on two key areas: wearable blood pressure measurement and wearable blood pressure management. It aims to encourage innovation, explore new applications for wearable technology, and support advances in hypertension prevention and management worldwide. At the conference, researchers leading the first three projects selected for funding, from more than 80 applications, were invited to present their work. The projects involve researchers from the University of Colombo in Sri Lanka and the University of Edinburgh in the UK, Peking University People's Hospital in China, and the University of Cambridge in the UK. The funding will support further research into blood pressure management using HUAWEI WATCH D series devices.



Airbag-Based Wearables Gain Recognition in Hypertension Guidelines As wearable health technology continues to advance, wrist-worn blood pressure monitors using inflatable cuffs and oscillometric measurement technology are gaining recognition within the international medical community. These devices have been addressed in several international guidelines and expert consensus statements, including the European Society of Hypertension's Wearable Wrist-Watch Type Cuff Oscillometric Blood Pressure Monitors: Consensus Statement, the 2026 ISH Global Hypertension Practice Guidelines, and the HOPE Asia Network Asian Hypertension Guidelines. These publications recognise the potential role of validated wrist-worn oscillometric devices in blood pressure self-monitoring. Experts at the conference also discussed the significance of these developments and their implications for future clinical applications. In China, the Chinese Guidelines for the Prevention and Management of Hypertension (2024 Edition) included wrist-worn oscillometric blood pressure monitoring for the first time. Meanwhile, the Expert Recommendations for Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement Using Wearable Devices recommended the use of smart wearable devices validated against international standards for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Together, these developments reflect growing international recognition of the role wearable technology can play in hypertension management. During the "HUAWEI Wearable Technology" innovation and HUAWEI WATCH D3 experience sessions, HUAWEI experts introduced the technologies and applications behind the company's approach to comprehensive health management. International hypertension specialists also shared their perspectives on the HUAWEI WATCH D3 and its potential to make blood pressure monitoring more accessible. Professor Wang Jiguang, President of the Chinese Hypertension Association, noted: "Innovations like Minimally Disruptive ABPM and environmental monitoring reminder by Huawei Watch D3 may be inspiring for shaping a new direction on how future blood pressure management is automated and seamlessly embedded into daily life, via wearable devices". Professor George Stergiou, President of the International Society of Hypertension, described the Huawei Watch D3 as a novel, reliable wearable device that provides insights into blood pressure profiles and patterns. He also noted that the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the ISH encourages the clinical use of validated wrist-cuff blood pressure monitors, while calling for further research into their implementation in clinical practice. Professor Maryam Al Saeed of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences commented, "Dubai Health and Huawei are collaborating on a clinical research initiative to evaluate non-invasive wearable technology for earlier diabetes risk, leveraging real-world health data to advance personalized prevention, enable proactive healthcare, and improve long-term health outcomes across diverse populations."



HUAWEI WATCH D3 Combines Monitoring with Everyday Convenience Gong Yuansong, Vice President of Huawei's Smart Wearable and Sports Health Product Line (Solutions and Ecosystem), delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He highlighted a growing shift in attitudes towards personal health, with people moving beyond treatment towards proactive monitoring and early prevention. Blood pressure management is also evolving, extending beyond individual measurements and hospital visits to become part of everyday health routines. He added, "Smart wearables and comprehensive health insight capabilities, such as health glance, trends, and readiness scores, are promising to help users understand and gradually act to improve their health span." The HUAWEI WATCH D3 is the latest addition to Huawei's health-focused wearable portfolio. As the third generation of Huawei's wrist-worn blood pressure monitors, it combines professional measurement capabilities with a lightweight design and features that support everyday blood pressure management. Equipped with ultra-narrow airbag oscillometric measurement technology, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 also introduces a new mode for measuring blood pressure before and after exercise. By tracking changes in blood pressure in response to physical activity, the feature helps users identify potentially abnormal responses and provides relevant insights and recommendations to support safer, more informed exercise. This mode is the first of its kind in the industry to receive EU CE certification under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and Class II medical device registration in China. HUAWEI has also partnered with Ruijin Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, to launch the Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study. The research initiative is also set to expand to countries including Saudi Arabia and Malaysia through partnerships with local research institutions. The study explores a hybrid measurement approach that combines all-day photoplethysmography (PPG) monitoring with precise airbag-based oscillometric measurements for calibration. This approach aims to reduce the number of required cuff-based measurements from 27 to 7, helping to minimise disruptions during ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. The monitoring approach also provides users with a detailed overview of their blood pressure patterns, including 24-hour, daytime and night-time averages, as well as charts showing how their blood pressure changes throughout the day. These insights can help users better understand their blood pressure trends and support long-term management. From academic exchange to technological innovation, ISH-ECS 2026 highlighted the growing potential of wearable technology to transform blood pressure management. With innovations such as the HUAWEI WATCH D3, Huawei is bringing advanced health monitoring capabilities beyond clinical settings and into everyday life, helping people take a more proactive role in managing their own health.



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