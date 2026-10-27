OSM Wins INPD Leading Grand Prize, Showcasing China's Pearl Research Strength To The World



EQS Newswire / 27/10/2026 / 05:45 CET/CEST

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2026 - From October 14 to 15, 2026, the 2026 INPD Award Ceremony was held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. OSM claimed the inaugural "2026 INPD Leading Grand Prize" of this year, receiving a special prize of one million RMB. Meanwhile, it also won the Innovative Raw Material Award for its self-developed core ingredient Zhenbaiyin.







Held concurrently with the COSMETIC 360, this year's summit adopted "REGENERATIONS" as its annual theme. It facilitated exchanges between Chinese beauty brands and global peers through innovative showcases, awards, keynote speeches and roundtables.

Yang Anquan, President of OSM Holding Group, also known as "Uncle Pearl", stated in his speech that this honor recognizes the lifelong dedication of founder "Grandpa Pearl" Shen Zhirong to one single pearl. It also acknowledges the brand's nearly six decades of focused efforts and commitment to long-termism.

Nearly 60 Years of Dedication to Build a Full Pearl Industrial Chain

Rooted in Deqing, Zhejiang, a region with over 800 years of pearl farming history, OSM has gradually built a full pearl industrial chain covering ecological breeding, active ingredient extraction, formula research and development, intelligent manufacturing and sales. It integrates traditional resource exploitation with modern skincare research.

According to the brand, OSM explores ecological breeding via the "mussel-fish symbiosis" model, continuously advances deep processing of pearls and standard formulation, and carries out cultural display, science popularization and exchanges through its Pearl Museum. In 2025, the Deqing Freshwater Pearl Compound Aquaculture System in Zhejiang was recognized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System, opening more opportunities for international exchanges for the inheritance and development of the local pearl industry.

Zhenbaiyin Wins Award: Exploring Modern Transformation of Traditional Raw Materials

Zhenbaiyin, which earned the Innovative Raw Material Award, is one of OSM's achievements from continuous pearl research.

The brand notes that its R&D team screened core active components from pearl polypeptides using biological extraction and targeted enzymatic hydrolysis technologies, advancing the transformation of traditional pearl raw materials into modern skincare ingredients. Currently, Zhenbaiyin has been applied in products such as the Gentle Brightening Serum, forming a complete pathway for translating raw material research into formula applications.

During the summit, OSM also exhibited pearl skincare products, scientific research achievements and culture at its booth, introducing the skincare applications of Chinese pearls to international counterparts.

One Pearl, Linking Chinese Stories and Global Dialogue

In his keynote speech The Chinese Story of One Pearl, Yang Anquan opened with the history of pearl farming techniques in Deqing. He reviewed Shen Zhirong's exploration of artificial freshwater pearl cultivation and deep processing technologies starting in 1967, and shared the brand's research and practices across nearly 60 years.

In his narrative, pearls embody Eastern philosophies of respecting natural growth and valuing the accumulation of time. Leveraging international platforms such as INPD and COSMETIC 360, OSM hopes to help more people understand Chinese pearl culture and the story of Chinese brands.

From raw material innovation to cultural expression, OSM's trip to Paris demonstrates the practice of a Chinese brand: building on distinctive local resources, driving innovation through persistent scientific research, and engaging in dialogue with global industry peers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: China Cosmetics Review

27/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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