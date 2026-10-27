Medical Evidence Raises Fresh Questions In Ex-Kerala Minister Veena George Attack Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Oct 27 (IANS) The investigation into the alleged attack on former Kerala Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists has taken another turn. Doctors who treated her have reportedly told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that she had no visible external injuries.

The doctors at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur district said she was admitted to the intensive care unit because of swelling in her neck, according to information emerging from the investigation.

The SIT has recorded statements from the doctors and collected her medical records from the hospital.

The latest findings come days after Veena George's former gunman, Abhilash, reportedly told the SIT that he had given his initial statement against the Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists at her direction.

He had earlier alleged that the activists used weapons to attack the then minister.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against five KSU activists, including the charge of attempt to murder.

The five activists were arrested and spent 16 days in judicial custody before securing bail.

Abhilash has now reportedly told investigators that he did not witness the alleged weapon attack.

His latest statement has raised questions about the original complaint and the serious charges brought against the activists.

Another woman inspector has now told the SIT that she did not give any statement to the investigators then, but was surprised to see a statement attributed to her.

The SIT is preparing to submit a report to the Director General of Police (DGP), recommending action against Abhilash for allegedly giving a false statement.

The incident took place on February 25, when KSU activists staged a black flag protest against Veena George at Kannur railway station.

She was the Health Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led government.

The original complaint alleged that the protesters had attacked her with weapons. However, the investigation has brought fresh scrutiny to that account.

Statements from police personnel present at the railway station and the available CCTV footage have also raised questions about the allegation of a weapon attack.

The case has become a major political controversy in Kerala.

The five activists faced serious criminal charges following the initial complaint.

The SIT was constituted after the Congress-led UDF government came to power and ordered a further investigation into the case.

The latest medical statements and the proposed action against the former gunman are expected to be important aspects of the investigation.

The SIT's findings will be crucial in establishing what happened at the railway station and whether the original complaint was supported by evidence.