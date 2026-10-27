Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, featured in Fortune India Exchange's October 2026“Trusted Brands & Leaders” section, in the profile“Building a Glob

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in Fortune India Exchange's October 2026“Trusted Brands & Leaders” section, with the profile“Building a Global Neuroscience Institution from Guntur.

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

From Global Training to Local Impact: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla brings world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care to Tier-II India through advanced neurosurgical technologies and comprehensive neuroscience services at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Gun

The article examines Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's medical training, neurosurgical subspecialties, research activity and the development of a Dr Raos IIN, Guntur

- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao's HospitalGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fortune India Exchange Features Guntur Neurosurgeon in October 2026 ProfileThe article examines Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's medical training, neurosurgical subspecialties, research activity and the development of a neuroscience institution in Andhra Pradesh.Fortune India Exchange has featured neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla in its October 2026 issue in an article titled“Building a Global Neuroscience Institution from Guntur.” The profile appears in the publication's“Trusted Brands & Leaders” section and covers his medical education, specialist training, research activity and leadership of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.The article focuses on the development of specialised neuroscience services outside India's largest metropolitan centres. It describes the clinical areas served by the Guntur institution, the technologies identified in its operating model and the role of research, education and multidisciplinary care in neurological services.Medical education and specialist trainingAccording to the published profile, Dr. Rao completed his MBBS at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and his M.Ch. in Neurosurgery at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. The article also reports fellowship training in the United States across several neurosurgical subspecialties.These areas include minimally invasive skull base surgery, paediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional and stereotactic neurosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery and cerebrovascular surgery.The profile describes Dr. Rao's decision to return to Andhra Pradesh and establish his practice in Guntur as part of his professional focus on developing specialised neurological services in the region.Clinical services and institutional developmentThe article identifies neurosurgery, neurology, stroke care, spine surgery, paediatric neurosciences, neurocritical care, endovascular neurosurgery, minimally invasive brain and spine surgery, and neurorehabilitation among the service areas of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences.It also refers to patients presenting with conditions including brain tumours, aneurysms, stroke, spinal disorders, epilepsy, paediatric neurological conditions, peripheral nerve disorders and cerebrovascular diseases.The profile places the development of these services within the wider question of how specialist healthcare institutions can be organised outside major urban centres. Such care may involve coordinated assessment, diagnostic services, surgery where indicated, critical care, rehabilitation and follow-up. The appropriate treatment pathway depends on each patient's condition and clinical requirements.Technology and researchThe October issue lists neuronavigation, intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring, hybrid neurovascular operating facilities, minimally invasive neurosurgical systems, neuroendoscopy and neurorehabilitation programmes among the technologies and services described at the institution.These technologies have different applications in selected clinical settings. Their use depends on the diagnosis, the proposed procedure and the clinical team's assessment; their presence alone does not establish a particular treatment outcome.The profile reports that Dr. Rao has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and received over 1,300 citations. It also refers to his presentations of research papers, operative videos and lectures at national and international neurosurgical conferences.The article lists professional recognitions including the Brainlab Neurosurgery Award associated with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in the United States, the PASMISS Best Free Paper Award (2026), the MISSAB Best Video Award (2026), the COSSCON Best Paper Gold Medal (2026), and Outlook Best Doctors South 2026. It also lists AANS International Membership.These details are reported as part of the publication's profile and have not been independently evaluated in this press release.Public education and neurological careBeyond clinical practice, the article describes Dr. Rao's involvement in patient education, academic initiatives, research collaborations and public awareness activities relating to stroke recognition, brain health, spine health and neurorehabilitation.Public awareness is relevant to neurological conditions because some symptoms require urgent assessment. Sudden weakness, difficulty speaking, loss of balance or a sudden severe headache can indicate a medical emergency and warrant immediate medical attention.For other neurological conditions, clinical assessment helps determine the diagnosis and whether observation, medication, rehabilitation, surgery or another treatment approach is appropriate.Publication detailsThe feature,“Building a Global Neuroscience Institution from Guntur,” appears in the October 2026 issue of Fortune India Exchange, in the“Trusted Brands & Leaders” section. It documents Dr. Rao's professional background and describes the development and stated clinical scope of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences in Guntur.Publication: Fortune India ExchangeIssue: October 2026Feature title:“Building a Global Neuroscience Institution from Guntur”Subject: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of NeurosciencesDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Its stated service areas include neurosurgery, neurology, spine surgery, cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, paediatric neurosciences, neurocritical care, minimally invasive brain and spine surgery, and neurorehabilitation.Media contact:Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaEmail:...Phone: +91 90100 564441Website:Editorial note: This release reports on a published profile and attributes biographical, research and institutional details to that source. It does not represent an independent assessment of clinical performance or patient outcomes.

Mohana Rao Patibandla

Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP

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Fortune India Exchange Features Guntur Neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla in October 2026 Profile News Provided By Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP October 27, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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