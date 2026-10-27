200 Kg Of Adulterated Kalakand Found In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Sikar, Oct 27 (IANS) In a major crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali in Rajasthan, a joint team of Sikar's Neem Ka Thana Kotwali Police and the Food Safety Department destroyed approximately 200 kg of adulterated Kalakand and arrested two accused during a late-night operation, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was carried out late on Monday at multiple locations in Neem Ka Thana, including areas near Naya Bas Road, Laxmi Tent Shop, Rajput Colony and Gate No. 77, following a tip-off about the alleged manufacture and supply of adulterated sweets.

During the raids, the joint team reportedly uncovered an illegal facility involved in the preparation of counterfeit Kalakand. Approximately 200 kg of the adulterated sweet was destroyed at the site. The team also seized ingredients used in its preparation, including semolina, powder and palm oil.

The accused have been identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Bagoli, and Ram Babu, a resident of Khairthal-Tijara. Both were arrested in connection with the case.

Officials also recovered containers and labels bearing the names of various brands, raising concerns about the possible sale of adulterated sweets under established brand names.

Following the operation, the Food Safety Department initiated the process of collecting samples of the seized food items and sending them to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken against those involved in the alleged adulteration in accordance with the law.

Personnel from the Neem Ka Thana Kotwali Police and officials of the Food Safety Department participated in the joint operation.

With the festive season underway, authorities have stepped up surveillance and inspections to prevent the sale of adulterated food products and ensure consumer safety.

The crackdown is part of the broader effort to curb food adulteration, particularly during festivals when demand for sweets and other food items rises significantly.

Meanwhile, in a similar drive ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government's Food Safety Department destroyed more than 900 kg of sweets and other food items over the weekend.

The action followed inspections of sweet-making units and markets across the National Capital.

Authorities have intensified checks on food manufacturers, sweet shops and markets to identify substandard and potentially unsafe products and prevent them from reaching consumers during the festive period.