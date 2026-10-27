Ballon D'or: Lamine Yamal Wins Young Talent Of The Year Award For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 27 (IANS) Spain and FC Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony for the third consecutive year, a historic achievement that confirms his position among the brightest young talents in world football.

The young forward ranked third in the Ballon d'Or, behind Harry Kane in first place and Kylian Mbappe in second.

At just 19 years of age, the youngster from Rocafonda in Mataro continues to build an extraordinary career. His first award in 2024 was already significant, recognising his precocious talent, while his second, in 2025, made him the first player ever to successfully defend the title. He has now gone one step further with an unprecedented third consecutive win, placing him in a privileged position in football history.

Lamine received the Young Talent of the Year award at the gala from Ukrainian footballing legend Andriy Shevchenko. "It's an honour to receive this award. I would have liked Cubarsí to have won; he deserves it. He has been great for a long time. I am very happy, and I want to thank my club, the national team, everyone," said Yamal.

The 2025/26 season has once again confirmed Yamal's status in world football. The forward was one of Barca's most influential players in a campaign that ended with the club winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

In 45 appearances for the blaugranes, he recorded 24 goals and 18 assists, numbers that reflect his ability to make the difference both in finishing and in creating chances. This decisive contribution has firmly established him as one of the team's leading figures.

In addition, the youngster won the Best Player award in La Liga 2025/26. In the domestic competition, he recorded 16 goals and 11 assists, and he was the player with the most assists in the league.

With the Spanish national team, Yamal also enjoyed a World Cup to remember, emerging as a world champion. The Barca forward played eight matches and scored one goal, contributing to Spain's success in another major international tournament.