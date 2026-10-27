Kenstar Brings Warmth, Love And Lasting Comfort With Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha In Its New Water Heater Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 26 October 2026: Kenstar, one of India's leading home appliances brands, has unveiled its latest water heater campaign,“Heats Fast, Make It Last”, featuring celebrated Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. Bringing together warmth, humour and relatable everyday moments, the new campaign highlights Kenstar's commitment to delivering fast heating, lasting performance and a hassle-free customer experience.
At the heart of the campaign is the real-life chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. The television commercial captures an endearing exchange of playful banter between the couple, seamlessly weaving in the benefits of Kenstar Water Heaters. Through their natural camaraderie, the film communicates how Kenstar makes everyday routines more comfortable with its efficient heating technology, enhanced safety features and long-lasting reliability.
The campaign's central message,“Heats Fast, Make It Last”, goes beyond the promise of quick heating. It reflects Kenstar's focus on products built for durability and dependable performance, backed by comprehensive service support. Just as warmth and care strengthen relationships, Kenstar aims to bring lasting comfort and peace of mind to Indian households.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sunil Jain, CEO, Kenstar, said,“Today's consumers expect more than just efficient appliances. They seek products that combine convenience, reliability and lasting value with stylish designs that complement their homes and elevate their overall aesthetics. At Kenstar, we believe our responsibility goes beyond delivering innovative technology to ensuring a seamless experience through timely installation and dependable after-sales support. Our new campaign with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha brings this promise alive in a warm and relatable way. With our extensive water heater range and warranties of up to 7 years, we aim to make every home warmer and every customer experience more reassuring.”
Strengthening its presence in the water heating category, Kenstar offers an extensive portfolio designed to cater to diverse consumer preferences and household requirements. The range includes Storage Water Heaters, Instant Water Heaters, Gas Water Heaters and Immersion Rod Water Heaters, offering solutions for varied bathroom spaces, family sizes and everyday usage needs.
Equipped with advanced technologies such as SwirlHeat Technology, a 7-Level Safety Shield, high-density PUF insulation across applicable models, the range is designed to deliver improved hot water output, better heat retention, energy efficiency and enhanced product longevity. Select models also feature 5-star BEE ratings, 8-bar pressure compatibility and multi-level safety protection, addressing the evolving needs of modern Indian households.
Kenstar is redefining water heater aesthetics through innovative design technologies such as Water-Film Transfer (hydrographics), imported PCM sheets, laser printing, matte finishes, chrome accents and concealed mounting, complemented by compact, slim mould designs that seamlessly blend functionality with contemporary bathroom décor.
Also, with Aqualia Vogue, the brand also offers a wide spectrum of colours, empowering consumers to choose designs & colors that complement their bathroom décor and personal style.
Beyond product innovation, Kenstar is placing strong emphasis on the overall ownership experience. Recognising that a water heater purchase is only complete when the product is properly installed and ready to use, the brand focuses on timely installation assistance and after-sales service, helping consumers enjoy a smooth and convenient experience from purchase to everyday use.
Further reinforcing consumer confidence, Kenstar Water Heaters come with warranties of up to 7 years on select models, underlining the brand's commitment to quality, durability and long-term reliability. By combining innovative technology with service assurance, Kenstar aims to make water heating a worry-free experience for consumers.
With the new campaign, Kenstar continues to strengthen its positioning as a trusted home appliances brand, combining technological innovation, contemporary design and a customer-first approach. Through the engaging chemistry of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, the brand reinforces a simple promise: water heaters that heat fast, deliver lasting comfort, look great and make everyday life easier.
About Kenstar
Kenstar is a leading home appliances brand in India, known for its innovations across air coolers, small home appliances, water heaters and large appliances. With a diverse portfolio designed for modern Indian homes, the brand remains committed to delivering quality, advanced technology and dependable solutions that enhance everyday living.
At the heart of the campaign is the real-life chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. The television commercial captures an endearing exchange of playful banter between the couple, seamlessly weaving in the benefits of Kenstar Water Heaters. Through their natural camaraderie, the film communicates how Kenstar makes everyday routines more comfortable with its efficient heating technology, enhanced safety features and long-lasting reliability.
The campaign's central message,“Heats Fast, Make It Last”, goes beyond the promise of quick heating. It reflects Kenstar's focus on products built for durability and dependable performance, backed by comprehensive service support. Just as warmth and care strengthen relationships, Kenstar aims to bring lasting comfort and peace of mind to Indian households.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sunil Jain, CEO, Kenstar, said,“Today's consumers expect more than just efficient appliances. They seek products that combine convenience, reliability and lasting value with stylish designs that complement their homes and elevate their overall aesthetics. At Kenstar, we believe our responsibility goes beyond delivering innovative technology to ensuring a seamless experience through timely installation and dependable after-sales support. Our new campaign with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha brings this promise alive in a warm and relatable way. With our extensive water heater range and warranties of up to 7 years, we aim to make every home warmer and every customer experience more reassuring.”
Strengthening its presence in the water heating category, Kenstar offers an extensive portfolio designed to cater to diverse consumer preferences and household requirements. The range includes Storage Water Heaters, Instant Water Heaters, Gas Water Heaters and Immersion Rod Water Heaters, offering solutions for varied bathroom spaces, family sizes and everyday usage needs.
Equipped with advanced technologies such as SwirlHeat Technology, a 7-Level Safety Shield, high-density PUF insulation across applicable models, the range is designed to deliver improved hot water output, better heat retention, energy efficiency and enhanced product longevity. Select models also feature 5-star BEE ratings, 8-bar pressure compatibility and multi-level safety protection, addressing the evolving needs of modern Indian households.
Kenstar is redefining water heater aesthetics through innovative design technologies such as Water-Film Transfer (hydrographics), imported PCM sheets, laser printing, matte finishes, chrome accents and concealed mounting, complemented by compact, slim mould designs that seamlessly blend functionality with contemporary bathroom décor.
Also, with Aqualia Vogue, the brand also offers a wide spectrum of colours, empowering consumers to choose designs & colors that complement their bathroom décor and personal style.
Beyond product innovation, Kenstar is placing strong emphasis on the overall ownership experience. Recognising that a water heater purchase is only complete when the product is properly installed and ready to use, the brand focuses on timely installation assistance and after-sales service, helping consumers enjoy a smooth and convenient experience from purchase to everyday use.
Further reinforcing consumer confidence, Kenstar Water Heaters come with warranties of up to 7 years on select models, underlining the brand's commitment to quality, durability and long-term reliability. By combining innovative technology with service assurance, Kenstar aims to make water heating a worry-free experience for consumers.
With the new campaign, Kenstar continues to strengthen its positioning as a trusted home appliances brand, combining technological innovation, contemporary design and a customer-first approach. Through the engaging chemistry of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, the brand reinforces a simple promise: water heaters that heat fast, deliver lasting comfort, look great and make everyday life easier.
About Kenstar
Kenstar is a leading home appliances brand in India, known for its innovations across air coolers, small home appliances, water heaters and large appliances. With a diverse portfolio designed for modern Indian homes, the brand remains committed to delivering quality, advanced technology and dependable solutions that enhance everyday living.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment