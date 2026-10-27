Police2peace Introduces Policing Tech Sentinel, An AI-Powered Contract Review Tool To Help Law Enforcement And Municipalities Identify Risks Before Signing

MENAFN - GetNews)"You own the risk," Jonathan Parham added. "Own the review. And you can make much better decisions when you know what's actually in the contract." - Jonathan Parham, developer of Policing Tech Sentinel launches Policing Tech Sentinel, an AI-powered contract analysis and risk management platform for law enforcement agencies and municipalities. The tool helps police chiefs, city attorneys and procurement officials identify contract risks, missing protections, vendor liabilities and potential compliance issues before signing technology agreements.

Bethesda, Maryland - October 27, 2026 - Police2Peace Corp., a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving policing, has introduced Policing Tech Sentinel, an AI-powered contract review and risk management platform designed to help law enforcement agencies and municipalities identify risks in technology contracts before making costly commitments.

Police departments and local governments are purchasing increasingly sophisticated technology, including body cameras, license plate readers, records management systems, cloud platforms and artificial intelligence. Each purchase involves contracts that may determine who controls agency data, how it can be shared, what happens when technology fails, and who bears the financial and legal consequences.

For police chiefs, sheriffs and municipal leaders, evaluating these agreements can be difficult. Vendors typically have specialized legal and technical expertise, while public agencies may encounter a particular technology or contract only once.

Policing Tech Sentinel uses AI contract analysis to help close that information gap.

The platform reviews contracts and procurement documents against a 15-area risk framework and applicable state procurement laws. In approximately one to two minutes, agencies receive an assessment identifying contractual weaknesses, missing protections, potential liabilities, and recommended corrective actions.

The analysis examines provisions involving data ownership and privacy, cybersecurity, performance standards, vendor accountability, audit rights, termination, financial exposure and other contractual obligations.

For emerging technologies such as AI-enabled surveillance and automated license plate readers, these provisions can also affect transparency, community trust and how agencies control the sharing and use of sensitive information.

"Police chiefs and municipal leaders are responsible for the contracts they sign, but they don't always have the time or specialized expertise to discover everything buried in a 100-page or 500-page agreement," said Jonathan Parham, developer of Policing Tech Sentinel for Police2Peace. "The vendor knows its technology and its contract extremely well. The agency may encounter that particular contract only once. We developed Policing Tech Sentinel to give public-sector leaders another set of eyes before they sign," added Jonathan Parham.

The platform also supports the review of vendor proposals and contract renewals, helping agencies identify potential issues while they still have negotiating leverage.

Security was incorporated into the platform's design, including individual user accounts, multifactor authentication and automatic session timeouts. The system is designed for the sensitive procurement environment in which law enforcement agencies operate.

Policing Tech Sentinel is intended to support, not replace, professional legal review and human judgment. Its findings provide information for agency leaders, procurement professionals, attorneys and governing bodies to evaluate before making decisions.

"You own the risk," Jonathan Parham added. "Own the review. And you can make much better decisions when you know what's actually in the contract."

Policing Tech Sentinel is available through Police2Peace, with individual contract reviews and volume purchasing options.

For more information, visit

About The Company Being Featured

Police2Peace Corp. is a national nonprofit organization working with law enforcement agencies and communities to advance effective, empathetic and accountable policing. Through training, leadership development and technology-enabled solutions, Police2Peace helps public safety organizations improve performance, strengthen public trust and better serve their communities.

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