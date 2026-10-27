Care America Home Care Services Expands Access To Home Care Services In Anaheim, CA

MENAFN - GetNews)“Care America Home Care Services is committed to helping Anaheim seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home through compassionate, personalized care available day or night.” - Rina Boidon, Co-Founder and CEOCare America Home Care Services is expanding access to dependable, non-medical home care services in Anaheim, CA. The family-owned agency provides personalized care, companionship, 24/7 support, and post-hospital recovery assistance. With flexible short-term and long-term care plans, Care America helps seniors remain comfortable and independent at home while giving families peace of mind. A VA-accredited provider since 2019, the agency continues supporting families throughout Orange County.

Anaheim, CA - October 27, 2026 - Care America Home Care Services is bringing its private-pay, non-medical home care to seniors and families across Anaheim, giving Orange County residents a local option for dependable caregiving at home. The family-owned agency has served Orange County as part of its Southern California footprint, bringing experienced support closer to Anaheim households.

Anaheim's older adults and their relatives often want the same thing: a way for mom or dad to stay in the house they love without doing it all alone. Care America answers that with help built around daily life at home, from personal care and companionship to the practical routines that keep a household running. Care plans are shaped to the person, not a template, so families get support that fits how their loved one actually lives.

Availability is a real differentiator for working families and long-distance relatives. Care America offers 24/7 coverage, along with both long-term and short-term care, so a daughter juggling her own job and kids can arrange overnight help, weekend relief, or a few scheduled hours a week without piecing together a patchwork of favors. When a situation changes after a hospital stay or a sudden decline, the schedule can adapt.

That reliability matters most during recovery. Care America specializes in post-acute and transitional care, supporting seniors through the first weeks home after surgery or a hospital discharge, when a trained caregiver nearby can make the difference between a smooth recovery and a return trip. For Anaheim families, that kind of in-home care eases much of the worry during an already stressful time.

"Families in Anaheim shouldn't have to choose between their own responsibilities and being there for a parent," said Rina Boidon, Co-Founder and CEO of Care America Home Care Services. "Our job is to be the steady presence in the home so they can go back to simply being a son or daughter."

Care America has been a VA-accredited provider since 2019. Anaheim residents interested in home care can contact Care America Home Care Services to talk through options and arrange support.

For more information about Care America Home Care Services and home care services in Anaheim, CA, please visit their website at .

About Care America Home Care Services:

Founded in 2014, Care America Home Care Services is a family-owned non-medical home care agency headquartered in Foster City, CA. It provides personal care, companionship, and recovery support across Southern California and the Bay Area, and has been a VA-accredited provider since 2019.