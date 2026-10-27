Family First Home Companions Announces They Now Offer Independent Aged Care In East Meadow, NY

MENAFN - GetNews)“Home is where comfort, independence, and meaningful connections come together. Our goal is to help seniors enjoy each day with compassionate, personalized care.” - Jennifer Benjamin, Co-Founder and OwnerFamily First Home Companions announces independent aged care in East Meadow, NY, helping seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. Serving Long Island since 2005, the family-owned agency provides trained caregivers who assist with daily routines and companionship. Through its CareMatch Plus Program, families can review caregiver profiles, meet candidates, and select a caregiver who fits their loved one's needs and personality.

East Meadow, NY - October 27, 2026 - Family First Home Companions announced independent aged care in East Meadow, NY, allowing seniors to remain at home. Founded in 2005, the Islandia-based agency offers non-medical care across Long Island, providing dependable, trained caregivers to help local seniors maintain their daily routines.

“When a family calls us, they're usually not looking for a service. They're looking for a person they can trust in their parent's home,” said Jennifer Benjamin, Co-Founder and Owner of Family First Home Companions.“My mother and I started this company because we believe the right caregiver changes everything. East Meadow families deserve that same level of attention, and we intend to give it to them.”

Many East Meadow households reach a point where a parent needs more support than family can give alone. Too often, the conversation jumps straight to leaving home. Family First Home Companions wants families to know there's another path, one that brings care into the home rather than moving the senior out of it.

Staying home matters more than people expect. With a caregiver from Family First Home Companions, older adults in East Meadow get help with daily life while keeping control over how they live it.



Familiar surroundings

Everyday independence Peace of mind for families

Caregivers are carefully selected through the agency's CareMatch Plus Program. Families review caregiver profiles, meet candidates in a free introductory consultation, and choose a caregiver tailored to their loved one's specific needs and personality.

For more information about Family First Home Companions or independent aged care in East Meadow, NY, visit .

About Family First Home Companions:

Family First Home Companions is a family-owned, non-medical home care agency serving communities across Long Island, New York, from its Islandia office. Founded in 2005 by mother and daughter Alice Bonora and Jennifer Benjamin, the agency helps seniors live safely and comfortably at home. Its CareMatch Plus Program gives families a hands-on role in choosing their caregiver, from reviewing profiles to a free introductory meeting.