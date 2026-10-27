Post-Surgery Home Care In Rockville, MD, Now Offered By Nest And Care

MENAFN - GetNews)“Recovery doesn't end when surgery is over. With compassionate caregivers and personalized support, Nest and Care helps Rockville residents regain comfort, confidence, and independence at home.”Nest and Care now offers post-surgery home care in Rockville, MD, helping adults recover safely at home with trained caregivers. Led by registered nurse Kat Villanueva, the agency provides personalized assistance with daily activities, meal preparation, medication reminders, personal care, and household tasks. Families benefit from free in-home safety evaluations, customized care plans, and caregivers trained through the company's Elite Caregiver Training program.

Rockville, MD - October 27, 2026 - Nest and Care announced this month that it now offers post-surgery home care in Rockville, MD, giving adults heading home after an operation steady, hands-on help as they heal. The service is led by founder Katharina“Kat” Villanueva, a registered nurse, and builds on the in-home support the company already provides across Montgomery County. Families can start with a free, in-person safety evaluation, after which Nest and Care builds a care plan and assigns a caregiver matched to the person's needs.

“The surgery is usually the part everyone plans for. Coming home is where people get caught off guard,” says Kat Villanueva, Founder at Nest & Care, LLC.“Someone who could cook, shower, and run errands a week ago suddenly needs a hand with all of it. We want Rockville families to know they don't have to piece that together on their own, and that the person helping their mom or dad has been trained to a standard I'd accept for my own family.”

Nest and Care's caregivers handle essential daily tasks to support recovery, including meal preparation, medication reminders, pharmacy pickups, and personal care. They also assist with housekeeping, laundry, dishes, cleaning, and trash, while providing companionship to help ease recovery.

Families also get a clear starting point. Every client begins with a no-obligation safety evaluation at home, where a caseworker looks at the person's needs before a plan is put in place. Nest and Care caregivers complete the company's Elite Caregiver Training, which holds them to rigorous clinical standards, and the company offers tailored programs for more complex situations, including stroke recovery and Alzheimer's.

This matters to many Rockville households. Adult children juggling jobs and kids, spouses who can't safely lift or assist on their own, and seniors who live alone all face the same gap between discharge and feeling like themselves again. Nest and Care's post-surgical home care fills that gap in Rockville and nearby communities, including Bethesda, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Silver Spring, Kensington, and Chevy Chase.

For more information about Nest and Care or post-surgery home care in Rockville, MD, please visit .

About Nest and Care:

Nest & Care, LLC is a home care company serving Potomac, Rockville, Bethesda, and communities throughout Montgomery County, Maryland. Founded by Katharina Villanueva, RN, BSN, CCRN-K, SCRN, CNRN, DN, CDP, the company is known for its Elite Caregiver Training, free in-home safety evaluations, and tailored programs for clients living with Alzheimer's, recovering from a stroke, or managing complex conditions. Nest and Care helps older adults stay safe and comfortable in the homes they love.