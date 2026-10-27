Arlington Place Announces Support For Pamlico County Schools Booster Club

MENAFN - GetNews) Arlington Place has announced sponsorship of the Pamlico County Schools Booster Club for the 2026–27 school year, adding school athletics to its community support activities for 2026. The sponsorship accompanies a separate back-to-school collection effort through Broad Creek Christian Church.

MINNESOTT BEACH, N.C. - October 27, 2026 - Arlington Place has announced sponsorship of the Pamlico County Schools Booster Club for the 2026–27 school year, adding school athletics to the waterfront neighborhood's documented community support activities for 2026.

The sponsorship was announced in Arlington Place's July 31 neighborhood updat. The school-year commitment accompanies a separate back-to-school effort through Broad Creek Christian Church, also included in the July announcement. Both activities connect the Minnesott Beach neighborhood with organizations serving local students and families.

For the church's back-to-school drive, Arlington Place sponsored the collection effort and asked residents to bring socks to the neighborhood office. The office provided a designated drop-off location, giving neighbors a nearby collection point for participation in the drive.

The booster club sponsorship extends the school-related involvement into the 2026–27 academic year. School athletics and back-to-school collections represent different forms of community participation, bringing together residential neighborhoods, school supporters and local organizations around student needs and activities.

Across Pamlico County, school events provide gathering places for families, neighbors and local businesses. Sponsorship offers a way for organizations outside the school system to participate in the broader network of support surrounding student athletics during the academic year.

The school announcements came during a period of continued residential activity at Arlington Place. The July update identified homes under construction on 15 homesites and reported multiple homes entering contracts or closing. The update also welcomed new residents to the neighborhood.

Arlington Place is located along the Neuse River in Minnesott Beach, between Oriental and New Bern. The residential community includes homes, buildable homesites and shared recreational facilities. Neighborhood information and monthly updates are published through the Arlington Place website.

Recreational amenities include basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts, a swimming pool, a fitness room and a playground. Outdoor facilities include walking trails, a boardwalk, neighborhood docks, a boat ramp on Mill Creek, and riverfront beach and fishing access.

Residential options include cottage and estate homes, along with wooded, interior and waterfront homesites. Arlington Place advertises no required construction timeline for homesite purchases, allowing land acquisition and home construction to take place on separate schedules.

About Arlington Place

Arlington Place is a waterfront residential community in Minnesott Beach, Pamlico County, North Carolina. The neighborhood offers homes and homesites with access to community recreation facilities, Mill Creek and the Neuse River. The welcome center is located at 57 Burton Farm Road, Arapahoe, North Carolina.

Additional information is available at.