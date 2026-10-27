Shore Homecare Services Expands Home Care In Jackson Township, NJ

MENAFN - GetNews)“Expanding home care in Jackson Township, NJ, means helping more seniors stay safe, comfortable, and independent at home with compassionate, personalized support.” - Fernando Reinoso, OwnerShore HomeCare Services expands home care in Jackson Township, NJ, helping seniors remain safe and comfortable in their own homes. Serving families across Ocean and Monmouth counties, the agency provides personalized, non-medical care, including companionship, personal care, meal preparation, and light housekeeping. With vetted, trained caregivers and 24/7 availability, Shore HomeCare Services offers dependable in-home support tailored to each family's needs.

Jackson Township, NJ - October 27, 2026 - Shore HomeCare Services has expanded its home care services in Jackson Township, NJ, giving local families another option to keep aging parents and relatives comfortable in the homes they know. The expansion extends the company's existing coverage across Ocean and Monmouth counties and reflects steady demand from Jackson households looking for dependable, non-medical support close to home.

“Families here tell us they want their parents to stay in familiar surroundings, and that's exactly what we help them do,” says Fernando Reinoso, Owner of Shore HomeCare Services.“Growing our presence in Jackson lets us answer that call faster and match each family with caregivers who fit their day-to-day life.”

Every caregiver who serves a Jackson family is vetted and trained before stepping into a home, and the company is licensed, bonded, and insured. Care can be arranged around the clock, every day of the week, so a family juggling work and visits never has to leave a parent without support. That reliability matters most during early mornings, late nights, and the stretches when relatives live too far to drop in.

In-home care also gives seniors something a facility rarely can: their own kitchen, their own routines, and the comfort of staying put. Caregivers help with the practical parts of the day, from personal care and meal preparation to companionship and light housekeeping, and they adjust as needs shift over time. Keeping a parent at home often eases the worry adult children carry, because they know a trained professional is present and paying attention.

The expansion targets Jackson residents weighing options for an aging loved one and seeking straightforward, local help rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. Shore HomeCare Services builds each plan around the person receiving care, and families can start with a conversation rather than a commitment.

For more information on Shore HomeCare Services and their home care in Jackson Township, NJ, visit .

About Shore HomeCare Services:

Shore HomeCare Services provides private-pay, non-medical in-home care to families across New Jersey's shore region, including Ocean, Monmouth, Atlantic, and Burlington counties. The company pairs seniors with vetted, trained caregivers and offers around-the-clock support, with services that range from personal care and companionship to help with daily routines at home. Shore HomeCare Services is licensed, bonded, and insured.