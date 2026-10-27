Pleasant Hill Senior Services Continues Its Commitment To Home Help For Seniors In Maumelle, AR

MENAFN - GetNews)“Every senior deserves to feel safe, comfortable, and cared for in the place they call home. At Pleasant Hill Senior Services, we provide compassionate, dependable support that helps older adults maintain their independence while giving families peace of mind.”Pleasant Hill Senior Services strengthens its commitment to home help for seniors in Maumelle, AR, providing dependable, non-medical care for aging adults. Serving Central Arkansas since 2015, the agency offers personal care, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, and flexible scheduling. Led by Kristi Gwatney, Pleasant Hill provides trained, background-checked caregivers and multiple senior care options to help older adults maintain independence and remain comfortable at home.

Maumelle, AR - October 27, 2026 - Pleasant Hill Senior Services announced this month that it is deepening its focus on home help for seniors in Maumelle, AR, a response to steady demand from families across the growing community north of Little Rock. The agency, owned by Kristi Gwatney, has served Central Arkansas since 2015 and now directs more in-home care resources to Maumelle households seeking reliable, non-medical support for an aging parent or spouse.

“Families in Maumelle keep telling us the same thing. They want their parents to stay in the home they love, with help they can count on,” said Kristi Gwatney, Owner of Pleasant Hill Senior Services.“That is exactly what we build our care around, one family at a time.”

For older adults who want to remain at home, the day-to-day details are often the hardest part. Pleasant Hill caregivers assist with mobility, bathing, personal grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and transportation to appointments and errands. Companionship runs through all of it. The goal is a steadier, safer routine that lets a senior keep their independence without a family member having to carry every task alone.

The Maumelle service offers flexible care without long-term contracts. All caregivers are trained, background-checked CNAs or PCTs who are bonded and insured. As the only local provider offering in-home care, an adult day center, and residential care, Pleasant Hill helps families plan for changing needs seamlessly.

The expanded attention to Maumelle fits a service area that already includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, Benton, Sherwood, Conway, Cabot, and the surrounding Saline and Pulaski County communities. Pleasant Hill has been recognized as a Home Care Pulse Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice since 2022, and was named a Reader's Choice care provider in the Little Rock area in both 2024 and 2025.

To learn more abouthome help for seniors in Maumelle, AR, visit pleasanthillseniors and reach out to schedule a conversation about your family's needs.

About Pleasant Hill Senior Services:

Pleasant Hill Senior Services is a private-pay home care provider based in Bryant, Arkansas, serving seniors and families throughout Central Arkansas since 2015. Founded by Kristi Gwatney after more than three decades in senior care, the agency offers in-home care, an adult day center, and residential care, giving families three ways to support an aging loved one under one trusted name. Pleasant Hill has been honored as a Home Care Pulse Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice since 2022.