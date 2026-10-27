Family Private Care Services Continues Award-Winning Home Care In Roswell, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)“Great home care begins with trust, compassion, and personal attention. At Family Private Care Services, we treat every client like family, helping seniors feel safe, valued, and comfortable in their own homes.” - Tony Plummer, CEO & OwnerFamily Private Care Services continues providing award-winning home care in Roswell, GA. Led by CEO Tony Plummer, the veteran-owned agency has served local families since 2003, offering personalized in-home assistance, companionship, transportation, and 24-hour support. With carefully screened caregivers, flexible scheduling, and personalized caregiver matching, the company helps seniors remain comfortable and independent at home while giving families dependable care and peace of mind.

Roswell, GA - October 27, 2026 - Family Private Care Services continues the award-winning home care in Roswell, GA, that local families have relied on since the company opened its doors here in 2003. More than two decades later, the approach hasn't changed: screen every caregiver carefully, build schedules around the family instead of the other way around, and treat every client like family. Led by CEO and Owner Tony Plummer, the veteran-owned company serves older adults across North Fulton County from its office on Woodstock Road.

“Roswell families aren't looking for a stranger with a clipboard. They want someone they'd trust in their own kitchen,” says Tony Plummer, BA, MS, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Family Private Care Services.“I grew up visiting assisted living communities and nursing homes with my family, and I learned early that people do better when they feel known. That's the standard every one of our caregivers is held to.”

Plummer joined the company in 2000 and was named CEO in 2008. Family Private Care Services began in Florida in 1997 and has since served more than 23,000 families, with offices in Roswell and Birmingham, AL. In metro Atlanta, the team regularly works with families in Roswell, Marietta, Johns Creek, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Woodstock, and the surrounding communities.

In-home care allows Roswell seniors to stay in familiar surroundings while receiving tailored assistance, from quick visits to 24-hour live-in support. Caregivers help with daily tasks, transportation, meals, and companionship, giving families reliable relief and flexibility as needs change.

Caregivers undergo thorough background checks, reference reviews, and skills assessments before the company matches them with families based on needs and personality. If the match isn't right, the company rematches at no cost, and regular check-ins and optional chaplain support keep care current and comprehensive.

For more information about Family Private Care Services and home care in Roswell, GA, please visit .

About Family Private Care Services:

Family Private Care Services has connected families with screened caregivers since 1997, growing from its Florida roots to open a Roswell, GA, office in 2003. The veteran-owned company provides care on each family's schedule, from short visits to 24-hour support, and lives by a simple promise:“We will treat you like family.”