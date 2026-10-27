Haier Breaks Ground On New Washing Machine Factory In Thailand To Strengthen Global Manufacturing Network

MENAFN - GetNews)Haier broke ground on a new washing machine factory at WHA ESIE 5 in Rayong, Thailand, on October 26, 2026. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Rayong provincial government, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and Chinese institutions in Thailand, along with chamber of commerce leaders, business partners and media representatives.

The new factory is planned to have a total annual production capacity of 3 million washing machines. Phase I will involve an investment of US$150 million and a planned annual capacity of 1 million units. As a key manufacturing hub for Haier's Southeast Asian operations, the facility will produce premium washing machines for both local consumers and international markets, helping strengthen Haier's global manufacturing footprint and supply chain. The project is also expected to create more than 1,000 local jobs and support the development of related industries.

Meeting Demand for Premium Laundry Care

Thailand's evolving household needs and continued urbanization are driving demand for more advanced laundry solutions, including separate washing for different types of clothing and enhanced fabric hygiene. However, the premium washing machine market has traditionally relied heavily on imports, often resulting in longer delivery times and slower responses to local demand.

Once operational, the Rayong factory will enable local production of Haier's premium Triple Drum and X Series washing machines. Equipped with intelligent production lines, the factory is designed to improve supply chain responsiveness and better meet the needs of Thai consumers.

Haier's Triple Drum washing machine features an integrated design combining one main drum and two smaller drums, allowing users to wash baby clothes, undergarments, and everyday wear separately in a single appliance. The X Series features Haier's Wind Cruise technology and Essence Wash function, designed to deliver effective cleaning, lasting antibacterial protection and help reduce odors inside the drum.

The investment builds on Haier's established position in Thailand's washing machine market. Haier's washing machine business in Thailand has been growing faster than the overall market, with the brand's share of the ultra-premium segment exceeding 20%.

Located in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the factory will leverage the country's strategic location and free trade agreements to serve the Thai market, extend its reach across ASEAN and supply international markets. The facility is also expected to improve order fulfillment efficiency and optimize logistics and tariff costs.

Strengthening Haier's Global Washing Machine Manufacturing Network

The new factory marks another step in Haier's strategy to strengthen its global washing machine manufacturing network and reinforce its market leadership. Haier has ranked No. 1 globally in washing machine sales for 17 consecutive years and holds the leading market share in Vietnam.

Working in coordination with Haier's global network of 22 laundry manufacturing plants, the Rayong factory will support flexible production capacity and coordinated order fulfillment. This will help Haier respond to growth opportunities in Southeast Asia while supplying premium washing machines made in Thailand to international markets. By connecting local manufacturing capabilities with its global production network, Haier aims to strengthen its competitiveness in the premium laundry market and sustain its leading position in global washing machine sales.

Globally, Haier Smart Home has established 35 industrial parks and 173 manufacturing centers, building a supply chain designed to support local production, sourcing and delivery. With Phase II of its Egypt industrial park scheduled to begin operations next month, Haier expects to strengthen links between its manufacturing bases in Thailand and Egypt, further enhancing supply chain resilience and responsiveness.

From meeting Thailand's growing demand for premium laundry solutions to supplying high-end products to international markets, Haier continues to develop solutions that better reflect the needs of consumers in different markets.

ABOUT HAIER GROUP

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better living and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of“More Creation, More Possibilities”. The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks and 173 manufacturing centers, generating global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier has been ranked among the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor International Global Major Appliances Brand for 17 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.