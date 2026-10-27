Shop Marketing Pros Launches PRO-ROI To Track Auto Repair Marketing ROI In Actual Repair Order Revenue

MENAFN - GetNews) The new reporting platform connects Google Ads and Local Services Ads activity to completed repair orders inside a shop's own management system, so independent shop owners can verify the revenue behind their marketing spend.

Hammond, LA - October 27, 2026 - Shop Marketing Pros, an automotive marketing agency serving independent auto repair shops, has launched PRO-ROI, a marketing reporting platform that measures auto repair marketing ROI through actual repair order revenue instead of clicks, calls, and leads. PRO-ROI connects each marketing-driven customer to their repair order and the dollars their visits produced.

Marketing reports in the automotive industry typically stop at the lead. A phone call or form fill gets logged as a conversion, but the report rarely follows that lead through to a completed, paid repair order. Shop owners can see the activity but not the outcome, leaving them guessing whether their ad spend is driving revenue.

“You've got a phone call, but you don't really know what that turned into. PRO-ROI is going to show you in actual dollars the return that you are getting on your marketing,” said Brian Walker, Founder and CEO of Shop Marketing Pros.

PRO-ROI was built to close that gap. The platform follows the full path from marketing activity to customer, customer to repair order, repair order to attributed revenue, and revenue to return on ad spend and long-term customer value.

Every dollar of attributed revenue in the PRO-ROI dashboard links back to the repair order it came from. Clicking the RO number opens the actual repair order inside the shop's management system, so owners can verify reported revenue themselves in a couple of clicks rather than relying on estimates or projections.

The dashboard reports the numbers that show whether marketing is paying off: ad spend, new customers acquired through marketing, first-visit revenue, repeat revenue, return on ad spend (ROAS) in real dollars earned per dollar spent, customer acquisition cost (CAC), and shop-wide customer lifetime value. PRO-ROI also separates customers by origin, distinguishing new customers that marketing brought in for the first time, existing customers that marketing pulled back in, and repeat customers who returned multiple times.

Because acquiring a customer often costs more than that customer spends on their first visit, PRO-ROI counts every repair order a marketing-acquired customer approves over time, including oil changes and deferred services completed later. According to Shop Marketing Pros, a shop's initial ROAS might sit around 2.5 to 5X, and that figure can climb to 7X or higher once return customers are included.

“That number (ROAS) is going to climb and climb. It's going to show you that your marketing dollars are compounding as your clients come back in over and over,” Walker said.

PRO-ROI currently tracks results from Google Ads and Google Local Services Ads (LSA), the two channels where shops typically spend the bulk of their paid marketing budget. Direct mail tracking is currently being worked on and will be available in the coming months. For each call or booking, the platform shows the customer's name, phone number, source channel, and whether the lead converted into revenue. Unanswered calls are flagged as missed calls, with estimated recoverable revenue calculated from the shop's average repair order.

"PRO-ROI showed us that customers coming through LSA spend well above our already healthy average repair order. These are people with a problem they need solved right now, and when we can help them right away, we can make the most of LSA's lower cost per lead," said Adam Rath of Allied Automotive in Allentown, PA.

PRO-ROI is available to shops running Google Ads and Local Services Ads campaigns with Shop Marketing Pros on a supported shop management system. The platform currently integrates with Tekmetric, Shop-Ware, Shop Boss, and Protractor, and new platforms are coming soon.

More information about PRO-ROI is available at shopmarketingpros/auto-repair-marketing-ro.

About Shop Marketing Pros

Shop Marketing Pros is a marketing agency focused on independent auto repair shops. Brian and Kim Walker owned and operated their own repair shop before founding the agency, and that hands-on experience still shapes how the team approaches every client. Headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana, and led by President J.R. Portman, Shop Marketing Pros offers auto repair shop websites, SEO, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, programmatic advertising, and social media management. The agency is a Google Partner. Learn more at shopmarketingpro.