MENAFN - GetNews)Shake'r Up Garage, the family-owned auto repair shop on Highway 67 serving Ashippun and Ixonia, WI, is preparing to launch a new website. Coming soon, the site is designed to help more local drivers find the shop, see what it does, and book service with ease. Visitors will be able to request an appointment, call or text the shop, and pay online.

The shop operates from a service station that Alfred Nelson built in 1935 and opened for business in 1936. Chad and Susan Detaege opened Shake'r Up Garage in the building on August 2019, after 25 years in equipment repair and 18 in the teaching industry. We went to a full team of technicians, a service advisor, and a general manager. The team services domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, as well as light-duty diesel trucks, including Duramax, Powerstroke, and Cummins engines. Work ranges from brakes, suspension, and steering service to diagnostics, A/C, tires, preventative maintenance, and oil spray undercoating. A Hunter alignment system handles vehicles up to 12,000 pounds, including Sprinter vans, small buses, and small RVs, making the shop a fit for families and commuters as well as local fleets and work trucks.

Loaner vehicles, complimentary shuttle service within five miles, and financing through Affirm and Sunbit help keep customers moving. Repairs are backed by a 2-year / 24,000-mile nationwide warranty. The shop is BBB A+ rated, and its technicians are ASE Certified.

Shake'r Up Garage also supports Another Chance Ranch, Ronald McDonald House, 4-H, local baseball and softball teams, Ashippun the Beautiful, and the local fire department. The new website extends the way the shop has always worked: transparent communication, quality workmanship, and repairs done right, keeping drivers safely on the road.

The shop proudly serves Hartford, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Neosho, Johnson Creek, Lebanon, Beaver Dam, and the communities in between. To learn more, visit shakerupgarage or call or text 920-355-4126.

About Shake'r Up Garage

Shake'r Up Garage is a full-service auto repair shop led by owner Chad Detaege and his family. Located at N602 WI-67, Ixonia, WI 53036.