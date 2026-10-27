Combo Interceptors Best Bet For US Drone And Missile Defense

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US needs to creatively combine two counter-drone capabilities it already has and do it quickly to deal with swarm attacks of drones and cruise missiles. The Russians are already doing it.

Counter-drone warfare is changing as the push for solutions gains momentum in the United States and worldwide. In modern combat scenarios, drones are used in“swarm numbers,” defined as“more than a handful,” and combined with other threats, notably cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Attacks seen in Russia and Ukraine also mix in decoys to confuse air defenses, or rely on multiple attack waves to exhaust them. All the players have relied heavily on expensive air-defense interceptors such as Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP/T, S-300, S-400, Pantsir and others.

The US and Europe have spent between US$25 and $40 billion on air defenses in Ukraine to shoot down missiles and drones. Not only are the costs practically prohibitive, but supplies of interceptor missiles have been exhausted.

It takes the US between 24 and 30 months to manufacture a PAC-3 (Patriot) interceptor missile. Each missile costs between $3.8 million and $4.2 million, with two missiles typically launched against an individual target.

The recent Iranian and Houthi attacks in the Middle East, including on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Jordan, show that current-day air defense systems cannot adequately cope with Iran's and the Houthis ' attacks, even after staggering expenditures by the US and its friends on air defenses.

Saudi Arabia has spent between $40 billion and $50 billion on air-defense hardware, interceptor missiles, radar infrastructure and maintenance over the past decade, but these procurements did not do the job.

There are different low-cost solutions, such as laser systems, that are beginning to be deployed. The Pentagon selected five strategic US military bases - including Fort Bliss, Whiteman Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, Fort Huachuca and Naval Base Kitsap - to integrate directed-energy (laser and high-power microwave) systems specifically for counter-drone and base infrastructure protection.

The US Army fielded prototype Stryker vehicles equipped with 50-kilowatt laser systems to CENTCOM operational areas, including CENTCOM facilities in the Middle East, for real-world user evaluations against Group 1–3 drones and mortars. It is too soon to judge the effectiveness of lasers for perimeter protection of US bases.

Israel is using its lasers (especially Iron Beam) for border protection (e.g., Gaza, northern Israel) and at least so far not directly for base protection. Unlike the US laser deployments, Israel's Iron Beam is integrated and works synergistically with Iron Dome air defenses, using AI and command and control systems to determine whether to fire a Tamir missile (Iron Dome) or use a laser.

Looking up and down the Israeli air defense matrix, other systems including David's Sling and Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 also are networked and integrated.