12 Workers Trapped In Coal Mine At Bengal's Pandaveswar Rescued After Nightlong Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) As many as 12 workers who got trapped in a coal mine at Pandaveswar in West Bengal's West Burdwan district were finally rescued on early Tuesday morning after a nightlong operation.

The conditions of all the 12 rescued miners are stable, confirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Pandeveshwar, Jitendra Tiwari.

Late Monday evening, 12 coal workers were stuck in a mine shaft at a depth of about 200 feet in the Kumardihi area in Pandaveswar. This created a lot of tension in the area amid growing concerns about their rescue. However, with the help of a mining expert, the rescue team and the police, the operation was successful at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. All were rescued unharmed.

Sources said that when the workers got stuck, initially, the mine authorities tried to rescue them. But that attempt was unsuccessful. As a result, anxiety increased, and tension started surfacing. The biggest challenge was to safely bring the workers out of the mine. A rigorous rescue operation soon began.

During the rescue operation, constant contact was maintained with the workers trapped deep in the mine through walkie-talkies. Water and dry food were sent to them so that they would not fall ill even after being trapped for a long time.

“Maintaining contact with the workers trapped deep in the mine and bringing them out safely -- both these operations were conducted throughout the night..., maintaining a perfect balance between the two assignments was necessary. As a result of all the efforts, all 12 trapped miners were rescued unharmed,” said a mine official.

Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari ordered constant monitoring of the rescue operations. West Burdwan district administration officials were also asked to keep an eye on the entire situation. The Durgapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ankita Agarwal and Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Dr Pranab Kumar reached the spot.

Pandaveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari was present at the spot to assist in the rescue operation. The rescue work continued through the night with the joint efforts of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, West Bengal Disaster Management Department and the mine authorities.