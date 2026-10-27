Bihar MLC Polls: Jan Suraaj Candidate, Cong Leader Flag Lack Of CCTV Cameras At Counting Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) Counting for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday amid tight security, with Jan Suraaj Party MLC candidate Anuj Singh raising concerns over the arrangements at the counting centre and Congress leader Sanjay Yadav staging a sit-in protest over the alleged lack of CCTV cameras in the counting area.

“You can see that a carpet has been laid outside, but inside, where the counting is taking place, there is a lot of dirt. CCTV cameras may have been installed here, but there are no CCTV cameras where the counting is taking place,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Yadav staged a sit-in at the counting centre, alleging that CCTV cameras had not been installed at the venue where the votes were being counted. He said he would continue his protest until CCTV cameras were installed.

"There is no CCTV camera at the counting centre, and I doubt there will be misconduct. If cameras are not allowed inside, please show us the official provision," he said.

The allegations have raised questions over the arrangements at the counting centre as the counting process continues for the eight Legislative Council seats.

The elections cover four Graduates' constituencies and four Teachers' constituencies, with 150 candidates contesting the polls.

The counting centre at Bankipur Girls' School in Patna has been placed under tight security, with entry restricted to authorised pass-holders and mobile phones prohibited inside the premises.

Earlier in the day, speaking to IANS, Magistrate Anugya said that all individuals entering the counting centre were being checked.

“We are checking everyone. All those who have been issued passes and ID cards, including representatives, counting agents and our staff, are being checked. No one is allowed to carry a mobile phone inside. We are checking everyone,” she said.

According to an official, the electoral fate of 90 candidates in the four Graduates' constituencies and 60 candidates in the four Teachers' constituencies will be decided through the counting process.

Polling in Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 82.85 per cent in the Teachers' constituencies and 53.42 per cent in the Graduates' constituencies.

The results will determine the prospects of candidates fielded by the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) and other political parties.

Meanwhile, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson and the party's MLC candidate Neeraj Kumar said, "This Patna Graduates' Constituency, which is being called a hot seat, is actually a cool seat. Considering the voters' inclination, the restraint shown by our workers, and the seriousness with which the NDA leadership contested the election, we are confident that the election results will be in our favour."