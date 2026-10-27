IMD Weather Alert! What Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Keralam Residents Must Know Before Going Out

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a very heavy rainfall alert in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, in the wake of Cyclone Arnab.

Moving at a speed of 25 km/h over the past six hours, Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Arnab' is projected to make landfall near Yanam, Andhra Pradesh - between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam - by Wednesday morning (October 28), bringing dangerous winds and extremely heavy rainfall.

| IMD weather today: 'Red' alert for heavy rains in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Here's what the IMD has predicted in different states:

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1When and where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall?⌵

The IMD forecast says Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on the morning of October 28.

2Which areas are under IMD weather alerts for Cyclone Arnab?⌵

The main article reports alerts in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. It says Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Keralam had no major warning, while very heavy rain was expected in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29–30.

3What rainfall alerts have been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha?⌵

In Andhra Pradesh, the article lists a yellow alert for several districts and a red alert in some areas on October 28. Odisha has orange and yellow alerts for districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput and Puri.

4What impacts could Cyclone Arnab's heavy rain and winds cause?⌵

The article warns of damage to trees, crops and vulnerable structures, as well as flooding, waterlogging and possible localised landslides. Road and rail traffic, visibility, boats and helicopter services may also be affected.

5What should residents do before going out during the cyclone alert?⌵

Monitor weather updates and be ready to move to a safer place if conditions worsen. Take shelter away from trees, unplug electrical appliances if lightning is expected, and avoid water bodies.

A yellow alert has been issued in several districts if ANdhra Pradesh including" West Godavari Krishna, NTR, Anakapalli, Eluru, Kakinada, East Godavari, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, and Srikakulam.

A red alert has been issued in some parts on October 28 -- on the day of the lanfall.

2. Odisha

The IMD issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, in Puri, Malkangiri, Rayagarha, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagarha and Gajapathi.

A yellow alert was issued in Nabarangapur, Nuapara, Balangir, Kalahandim, Kandhamal, Bauda, Nayagarh, KHordha, Cuttack, Jagat Singh Pur, Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kendraparha and Jajapur.

| IMD weather alert today: 'Red' alert for heavy rains in Keralam, Tamil Nadu 3. Telangana

No major warning has been issued in Telangana.

4. Gujarat

No major warning has been issued in Gujarat.

5. West Bengal

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and South Parganas. No alert was issued in the remaining districts on Tuesday.

| IMD alert for today: Heavy rain forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka 6. Uttar Pradesh

No weather warning has been issued in Uttar Pradesh.

7. Bihar

No weather warning has been issued in Bihar. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29-30.

8. Keralam

No major weather warning has been issued in Keralam.

Impact expected due to heavy rainfall

❖ Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of small trees like banana, papaya, drum sticks. Strong wind and rain may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

❖ Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain.

❖ Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls, huts and roads due to heavy rain.

❖ Loose objects may fly.

❖ Small ships, trawlers and boats may be affected.

❖ Road and rail traffic may be affected due to heavy rain and squally winds.

❖ There could be localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, waterlogging, inundation and flooding over low-lying areas.

❖ Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

❖ Helicopter services may get affected.

| Delhi weather: Will rain dampen Independence Day festivities today? Action suggested in wake of heavy rainfall

❖ People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

❖ Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees, as there could be lightning.

❖ In case of expected lightning, unplug electrical/ electronic appliances, immediately, get out of water bodies and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

❖ Tourism and recreational activities to be regulated.

❖ Onshore and offshore activities to be judiciously regulated.

❖ Helicopter services to be regulated.