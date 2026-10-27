TASMAC Outlets To Make Digital Payment For Liquor Purchases Mandatory From November 1

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Customers buying liquor worth more than Rs 1,000 at Tasmac outlets will have to pay digitally from November 1, as the corporation introduces a phased payment reform across its 4,048 retail shops to tackle overcharging and strengthen financial accountability.

The mandatory digital payment threshold will be reduced to purchases exceeding Rs 500 from January 1, 2027. The move seeks to reduce cash handling at outlets while creating transaction records that can help identify discrepancies and support complaints from customers.

Setting out the new requirements in a circular issued on Monday, Tasmac Managing Director K. Nanthakumar directed district managers to prepare outlets for implementation. Payments through UPI, debit cards and credit cards must be processed using point-of-sale machines connected to the corporation's designated bank account.

Employees have been strictly barred from accepting customer payments through personal UPI IDs, individual QR codes or private bank accounts. The directive requires every digital transaction to pass through the authorised payment system, ensuring that sale proceeds reach the corporation's account.

The corporation cited the risks of handling substantial cash collections, possible accounting discrepancies and the additional workload on employees as reasons for expanding digital transactions.

Reducing dependence on cash is intended to address these operational concerns and improve transparency in daily sales. The decision also follows complaints that customers are being charged above the maximum retail price of liquor bottles.

Under the instructions, employees must issue a bill for every purchase and ensure that the amount collected matches the applicable MRP. District managers must check that POS machines function properly and arrange training for employees on processing digital payments and reconciling transactions. Shops have also been instructed to display notices measuring two feet by three feet explaining the payment arrangements to customers.

Supervisors have been tasked with promptly bringing complaints and violations, including allegations of overcharging, to the attention of district managers. The reporting requirement forms part of the monitoring mechanism accompanying the rollout across the retail network.

Implementation will be reviewed through inspections by district managers and officials from Tasmac's head office. Monthly monitoring reports have also been mandated to track compliance with the circular and assess how the payment system is functioning at outlets. Customers who encounter overcharging or other irregularities can lodge complaints through Tasmac's toll-free helpline, 1800 889 2015, for the corporation's attention and follow-up.