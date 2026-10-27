Delhi Police Arrest Two Snatchers, Burglars Work Out 11 Cases

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two habitual snatchers and burglars, including a suspected member of the notorious Maya gang, wanted in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and recovered an illegal button-operated knife, stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were apprehended by a team from Kalindi Kunj Police Station in South-East Delhi after they attempted to flee from a police check near Peepal Chowk on Pushta Road in JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, on October 25.

According to the police, Constables Ajharuddin and Devender were conducting area patrolling around 9 p.m. when they noticed two men riding a motorcycle suspiciously. When signalled to stop, the riders allegedly attempted to escape but lost control of the motorcycle and fell on the road. The alert police personnel immediately overpowered and apprehended them.

During a personal search, an illegal button-operated knife was recovered from one of the accused, identified as Sumit Beniwal. A mobile phone recovered from the other accused, Md. Umar Ansari, was checked through the ZIPNET system and found to be linked to an e-FIR registered at Amar Colony Police Station on October 25, officials said.

The police also seized a mobile phone recovered from Beniwal and a motorcycle for verification. The motorcycle was subsequently found to be stolen from the jurisdiction of New Friends Colony Police Station. A mobile phone was also recovered from Ansari, who claimed it was his personal device.

Following a complaint by Constable Ajharuddin, an FIR was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station on October 26 under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Delhi Police Act.

Police identified Ansari, 23, as a Bad Character (BC) of Amar Colony Police Station, an alleged member of the Maya gang and an absent BC. He is also wanted in an MCOCA case registered at Amar Colony Police Station in May this year. He has reportedly been involved in 11 criminal cases related to theft, snatching and burglary.

According to the officials, Beniwal, also 23, is described by the police as an alleged habitual burglar and snatcher. He was previously a BC of Amar Colony Police Station, with his record subsequently transferred to Sunlight Colony Police Station following a change of residence.

He has reportedly been involved in 18 criminal cases, including theft, burglary and offences under the Arms Act.

The arrests have helped police work out multiple cases involving alleged snatching, theft and burglary registered at Amar Colony, New Friends Colony and Kalkaji police stations, officials said.

According to the police, the operation resulted in the detection of 11 cases, including several registered in 2026. The police said the arrests were part of intensified patrolling, picket checking and intelligence-based action aimed at curbing street crime.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officers of South-East District, including Kalindi Kunj Station House Officer Raman Kumar Singh.