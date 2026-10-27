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U.S. Increases Number Of Its Warships Near Iran To 21


Date: 2026-10-27 12:16:59

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The number of U.S. warships deployed near Iran has increased from 17 to 21 over the past week.

This is according to data from the U.S. Naval Institute.

According to the report, a naval task force led by the aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS George Bush is operating in the region. The group also includes one cruiser, 11 guided-missile destroyers and three large amphibious assault ships.

In addition, two U.S. Navy destroyers are operating in the Red Sea, while another two are deployed in the northwestern Indian Ocean.

It should be noted that more than 20 U.S. warships were also deployed in the region during the US military operation against Iran.

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Trend News Agency

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