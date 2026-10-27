Tori Martin's 'Quit' Returns To Top 20 On Texas Chart As New Video Premieres

Tori Martin Credit: Scott Slusher

Video Filmed in Nashville at the Stranger Things-themed "Hawkins Hideaway"

- Tori MartinNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tori Martin returns to the Texas Regional Radio Report Top 20 with her latest single, “Quit.” As a chart favorite, Martin is credited with three #1s to date:“Lost In The Country,”“Abilene” and“Cowgirls Ride.”The mood-setting companion video for“Quit” premiered on Taste Of Country 's Video Countdown this weekend. Allen Foster of Entertaining Options calls the Country anthem“a triumph of spirit and sentiment.” The storyline features a disheartened dreamer needing a dose of tough love and a reminder of lessons learned.Artfully filmed in Nashville at the Stranger Things-themed“Hawkins Hideaway,” the stripped-down setting offers a classic“small town America” motel vibe with deep wood-toned walls, nostalgic lamps and 1950's style floral curtains. Tori's voice soars and shimmers, contrasting dynamically with the down-to-earth feel of the room. Justin Frech directed and shot for LuckySky Music.It was important to Martin that the clip feel“honest and intimate” to give the lyrics and their message space to speak for themselves.“I feel like we captured the true heart of the song,” she says.Tori is currently focusing on writing and recording for her upcoming album. In the meantime, fans can check out Tori's music, merch and more HERE. Visit her website and stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.About Tori MartinBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather“Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the“New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV's American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn't take long before the talented singer-songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city's most famous tunesmiths, and it's a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville's indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like“What Would Dolly Do,”“Steppin' In It” and“Lucky,” Tori's modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. She has enjoyed three Texas Regional Radio Report #1s:“Lost In The Country,” "Abilene" and“Cowgirls Ride.” Voted one of the“Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori toured consistently and was direct support for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She brought her high-energy live show to various stages alongside Country favorites Deana Carter, Easton Corbin, Sammy Kershaw, Doug Stone, Cody Canada, and The Departed. Martin won TRRR's“New Female Vocalist of the Year” award in 2025 and released“Last Night In Laredo” last November. Good Morning Texas premiered“Quit” as her latest single in June. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating, and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

MARTHA Elizabeth MOORE

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Tori Martin "Quit"

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Tori Martin's 'Quit' Returns To Top 20 On Texas Chart As New Video Premieres News Provided By so much MOORE media October 27, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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