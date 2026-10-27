Coherent Market Insights To Moderate Two Expert Panels As Knowledge Partner Of Profood India 2026

ProFood India 2026

- CMIBURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, October 27, 2026 – Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a global market intelligence and consulting firm, today announced that it has joined ProFood India 2026 as Knowledge Partner. The event will be held from October 28 to 30, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) in Mumbai. CMI is supporting two panel discussions, both moderated by Mr. Mohit Shrivastava, AVP – Research & Consulting at Coherent Market Insights.ProFood India Expo is organized by Messe Muenchen India and is co-located with drinktec India and PackMach Asia Expo, bringing food processing, packaging, and beverage technologies together on one platform. The panels form part of the expo's conference on October 28–29, themed“Building manufacturing excellence capabilities in Indian food processing operations.”Panel 1:“Road Ahead for Equipment Modernization of Indian Snack Manufacturers' Operations”October 28, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM | Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), MumbaiThis session will examine the evolution of India's fried savoury and snack market and the challenges producers face in adopting modern processing technologies. Discussion areas include intelligent and continuous processing systems, energy efficiency, sustainability, and food safety and quality.Panelists:.Mr. Shubham Choubey (M.O.M Meal of the Moment).Mr. Shashank Joshi (360Foodsolutions).Mr. Gautam Agicha (Gourmax Foods LLP)Panel 2:“Role of Innovation in Sparking Growth of Indian Food Processing Industry”October 29, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM | Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), MumbaiThis session will look at how family-run SME food processors approach technology investment. It will cover predictive technologies, data science, sensors, simulation, and geospatial analytics, along with barriers such as costs, return on investment, skilled workforce, cybersecurity, and integration with legacy machinery. It will also address benefits including traceability, food safety, and waste reduction, as well as government policies and incentives.Panelists:.Dr. Anurag Mishra (Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.).Ms. Preeti Deshmukh (Food Nest).Mr. Shrikant Choudharry (Indovela Pure)Professionals attending ProFood India 2026 are invited to attend both sessions and discuss the technologies and strategies shaping India's food processing industry.About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.

Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

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Coherent Market Insights to Moderate Two Expert Panels as Knowledge Partner of ProFood India 2026 News Provided By Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. October 27, 2026, 04:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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