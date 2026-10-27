Charli XCX Wraps Up North American Tour, Says She Feels 'Inspired And Alive'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has wrapped up the North American leg of her 'Music, Fashion, Film' tour with a show in Las Vegas, expressing pride in the production and thanking everyone who made the concerts special.

On Instagram, she announced she will be performing in the UK, Paris, Amsterdam, and South America next year.

She wrote on Instagram:“24 hours in vegas. the last show of the music, fashion, film tour in north america. thank you to everyone on stage, back stage and in the crowd who made these shows so special and unique. also thank you to @underscores for coming on tour w me, i am beyond honored.

“I am so proud of this show and all of the people involved in it!!!!!!! see you next year in the uk, paris, amsterdam and south america i'm inspired and aliveeeeeee,” she added.

Charli XCX, began posting songs on Myspace in 2008 before entering the London rave scene. Signing a recording contract with Asylum Records in 2010, Charli XCX released a series of singles and mixtapes in the early 2010s.

In 2012, she co-wrote and was featured on Icona Pop's "I Love It", which became her first number-one song in the UK and received global success, but her debut album, True Romance (2013), failed to meet commercial expectations.

Charli XCX's fifth studio album, Crash, became her first number-one album in the UK and Australia. She contributed the UK top-ten single "Speed Drive" as part of the soundtrack for the 2023 film Barbie. Her sixth album, Brat became her second UK number-one album.

In addition to her solo work, Charli XCX has co-written songs for other artists, including Iggy Azalea's "Beg for It", Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love", i's "Boys & Girls", Blondie's "Tonight", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita", Sigala and Rita Ora's "You for Me" and Katseye's "Gabriela".