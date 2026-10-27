Delhi Air Quality Stays Moderate As Toxic Foam Reappears In Yamuna

Delhi Air Quality Status

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 168 at 8 am on Tuesday, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), indicating a marginal improvement in air quality. A day earlier, the national capital recorded an AQI of 164 at 7 am on Monday, also falling in the 'moderate' category, showing marginal improvement from the previous week.

Breakdown of Regional AQI Levels

According to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 251, followed by Rohini at 237 and Punjabi Bagh at 200, Bawana at 216, IIT Delhi at 214, R K Puram at 234, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 223 and IGI Airport (T3) 211 all falling in the 'poor' category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 175, Alipur 197, Patparganj 195, Chandni Chowk 198, NIH Narela 129, JNU 146, and IGNOU Maidan Garhi 150, all falling in the 'moderate' category.

To mitigate rising dust pollution levels across the city, anti-smog guns were seen spraying water on Delhi roads. Greater Noida and Noida recorded an AQI of 156 and 143, both falling under the 'moderate' category. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 98 under the 'Satisfactory' category, with areas around Kalanagar recording an AQI of 139 in the 'moderate' category. Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

Environmental Concerns at Yamuna River

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj. Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges. The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents. (ANI)

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