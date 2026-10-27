BJP Tamil Nadu Terms Theni Jailbreak A Humiliating Failure Of TVK

BJP Criticises TVK Government Over Theni Jailbreak

BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday termed the escape of undertrial prisoners from the Theni sub-jail a“humiliating failure” of the TVK government, alleging incompetence and mismanagement in prison security. In a post shared on X, Thirupathy criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's administration over the jailbreak, which took place on the night of October 26–27. He alleged that the escape exposed serious lapses in security and questioned how a group of inmates managed to overpower prison staff and flee.

"The Theni jailbreak is a humiliating failure of the TVK @TVKPartyHQ government and a direct indictment of @CMOTamilnadu, C. Joseph Vijay's @TVKVijayHQ administration. Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from the Theni (Thekkampatti) sub-jail on the night of 26–27 October 2026 after the most basic of ruses. All were held in one cell. While One faked a seizure, the rest waited. Staff opened the door and were attacked as the inmates walked out. While Grade II personnel Thangapandi suffered a head injury, one escapee has been rearrested, sixteen remain free, triggering special teams, check-posts and alerts across districts and the Kerala border," he said.

Allegations of Mismanagement and Lack of Accountability

Thirupathy held the state government responsible for the incident and questioned the response of the authorities, alleging that the action taken so far was inadequate while several escapees remained at large. "This was not a high-risk breakout. It was a crude fraud that succeeded because prison security under the TVK government is in a state of collapse. Packing so many remand prisoners together, failing to verify a medical claim before opening a cell, and allowing an entire group to overpower staff and exit is nothing but the incompetence, mismanagement and maladministration of the TVK Government. The lacklustre response by the authorities so far, routine announcements of teams and combing operations while sixteen prisoners remain at large, shows an administration that treats law and order as secondary. When undertrials can stage a fake medical emergency and simply leave a government facility, the failure sits with the concerned minister @CTR_Nirmalkumar C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar minister of Prisons and the Chief Minister who holds the relevant portfolios," he said.

Call for Action Against Negligent Officers

He also called for immediate recapture of the escaped prisoners and accountability for officers whose alleged negligence led to the security breach.“The injured staff must be protected and supported. The remaining fugitives must be recaptured immediately. More critically, the officers whose negligence made this possible must face consequences, and the TVK government must explain how a sub-jail could be breached so easily months after it took charge. Photo-op inspections and empty assurances by the concerned minister will not suffice. Until the TVK government demonstrates basic competence in the one duty every administration is expected to perform, this jailbreak will stand as clear evidence of its failure on law and order,” Thirupathy said.

Manhunt and Police Investigation

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt is underway across southern India. Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari confirmed on Tuesday that four escapees have been arrested out of 16 during combing operations. He said 17 special teams have been formed to trace the remaining prisoners. According to police, the escape unfolded when jail staff responded to information that an inmate in a shared cell was unwell. As soon as the door was opened, the inmates allegedly attacked the personnel and fled. Three prison personnel were injured. Grade II Police personnel Thangapandi suffered a head injury and was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Theni District Police has released the particulars of 16 escaped prisoners. They are Karuppasamy (alias) Mathan, Tharun Kumar, Rajkumar, Pandiselvam, Thiruppathi, Ponmuthuchelvan, Meenakshi Sundaram, Sabarinathan, Rejin, Nisanth, Muthu Ilangovan, Karthik Raja, Prasanth (alias) Linga Prasath, Raja Sikkandar, Silambarasan and Solai Mugilaeswaran. Police have appealed to the public to share any information with the Theni District Special Branch Office (9498101570) or the Theni District Police Control Room (9176104100).

Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar confirmed that check posts have been set up at 16 locations in the district. Photographs of the fugitives have been shared with police in Madurai, Dindigul and Idukki in neighbouring Keralam, and vehicle checks are underway on key routes. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the security lapse is underway. (ANI)

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