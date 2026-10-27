Popeyes® India Unveils Limited-Edition Halloween Menu Featuring Its Viral Black Haunted Sauce
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 26th October, 2026: Popeyes®, the Louisiana-born fried chicken brand, is bringing a bold, spooky twist to Halloween with its viral black Haunted Sauce. The limited-edition menu features a Halloween Burger, Wings and Dip, each featuring the distinctive black sauce that has captured attention. Available across India until 1 November 2026, the range brings Popeyes®' signature bold flavors to the Halloween season.
As Halloween gains traction in India, it is becoming a platform for self-expression, experimentation and shareable experiences. Tapping into this trend, Popeyes® is bringing its bold flavor proposition to the occasion with a limited-edition menu that pairs distinctive flavours with a playful Halloween twist.
Making the Halloween line-up even more exciting, Popeyes® is offering a special dine in and takeaway offer at ₹299, with consumers able to choose between 10 pieces of boneless wings or a Halloween Burger with four pieces of boneless wings and a drink. The offer adds to the range of ways consumers can experience the brand, bringing together its signature menu favourites and a value-led proposition for the occasion.
Speaking on the launch, Vibhor Gupta, EVP & Chief Business Officer, Popeyes® India, said,“At Popeyes®, bold flavors are at the heart of everything we do, and we're always looking for ways to bring something new to the menu. With our Halloween launch, our viral black Haunted Sauce takes centre stage, adding an unexpected twist to the flavor experience. We want consumers to embrace the fun of the occasion, explore something different and enjoy the indulgent, Louisiana-inspired flavors that make Popeyes® distinctive. It's this combination of flavour, creativity and a little surprise that keeps our menu exciting.”
Taking the campaign beyond the menu, Popeyes® has collaborated with creator Nagma Mirajkar, known for her distinctive makeup looks, to create a Halloween-inspired look drawing inspiration from the black Haunted Sauce. The content has already garnered over two million views, bringing together food, beauty and Halloween-inspired creativity.
Rooted in Popeyes®' bold, fun-loving personality, the campaign taps into Gen Z's appetite for playful, shareable experiences and occasions that invite them to try something new. Supported by influencer collaborations and digital and social media marketing, the initiative aims to strengthen brand salience and affinity among its core audience.
The Halloween menu and special ₹299 offer are available across Popeyes® restaurants in India until 1 November 2026.
About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited:
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL Group/Group), incorporated in 1995, ranks among the leading emerging markets' food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3500+ stores across six markets – India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' – and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.
As Halloween gains traction in India, it is becoming a platform for self-expression, experimentation and shareable experiences. Tapping into this trend, Popeyes® is bringing its bold flavor proposition to the occasion with a limited-edition menu that pairs distinctive flavours with a playful Halloween twist.
Making the Halloween line-up even more exciting, Popeyes® is offering a special dine in and takeaway offer at ₹299, with consumers able to choose between 10 pieces of boneless wings or a Halloween Burger with four pieces of boneless wings and a drink. The offer adds to the range of ways consumers can experience the brand, bringing together its signature menu favourites and a value-led proposition for the occasion.
Speaking on the launch, Vibhor Gupta, EVP & Chief Business Officer, Popeyes® India, said,“At Popeyes®, bold flavors are at the heart of everything we do, and we're always looking for ways to bring something new to the menu. With our Halloween launch, our viral black Haunted Sauce takes centre stage, adding an unexpected twist to the flavor experience. We want consumers to embrace the fun of the occasion, explore something different and enjoy the indulgent, Louisiana-inspired flavors that make Popeyes® distinctive. It's this combination of flavour, creativity and a little surprise that keeps our menu exciting.”
Taking the campaign beyond the menu, Popeyes® has collaborated with creator Nagma Mirajkar, known for her distinctive makeup looks, to create a Halloween-inspired look drawing inspiration from the black Haunted Sauce. The content has already garnered over two million views, bringing together food, beauty and Halloween-inspired creativity.
Rooted in Popeyes®' bold, fun-loving personality, the campaign taps into Gen Z's appetite for playful, shareable experiences and occasions that invite them to try something new. Supported by influencer collaborations and digital and social media marketing, the initiative aims to strengthen brand salience and affinity among its core audience.
The Halloween menu and special ₹299 offer are available across Popeyes® restaurants in India until 1 November 2026.
About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited:
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL Group/Group), incorporated in 1995, ranks among the leading emerging markets' food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3500+ stores across six markets – India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' – and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.
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