Online Promotion Event Celebrating Yellow Emperor Culture In Southern China Held In Jinyun, Zhejiang

MENAFN - GetNews)An online communication and promotion event celebrating Yellow Emperor culture in southern China was held in Jinyun County, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, from October 18 to 19. Themed“A Dialogue Before the Yellow Emperor Ancestral Hall,” the event brought together experts, scholars and industry leaders to trace the roots of Yellow Emperor culture and explore ways to preserve, promote and creatively transform it, raising its online visibility and fostering a stronger sense of cultural identification.

Scene of the China Southern Yellow Emperor Culture Online Communication and Promotion Event

The event used AI technology to produce a visual creation called“Huang Xiaodi,” offering a creative presentation of how Jinyun preserves and promotes Yellow Emperor culture. Experts and scholars in history, archaeology, sociology and tourism development delivered keynote speeches and took part in roundtable discussions on key topics, including the preservation, promotion and creative transformation of Yellow Emperor culture, digital and AI-powered communication, and the integrated development of culture and tourism. Xinhuanet livestreamed the entire event, drawing a cumulative audience of 675,000 and extending its online reach.

The event showcased achievements in the creative transformation of Yellow Emperor culture. Jinyun has preserved its cultural roots by rebuilding the Yellow Emperor Ancestral Hall, reviving the twice-yearly sacrificial ceremonies, securing the inclusion of the Xuanyuan Sacrificial Ceremony on the national intangible cultural heritage list, and securing provincial government sponsorship of the ceremony. Guided by a spirit of innovation, the county has fostered a shaobing (Chinese baked flatbread) industry that generates 4.5 billion yuan in annual output and boosts local incomes, while its industrial enterprises above the designated size have achieved a combined output value of 52.5 billion yuan. It has also developed motorcycle tourism and promoted the incorporation of Yellow Emperor culture into textbooks. Drawing on its exchange centers, Jinyun has strengthened exchanges involving overseas Chinese organizations, people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and young people. It has also hosted a series of academic symposia, yielding more than 400 research papers.

About Us

Jinyun County Huangdi Cultural Development Center is dedicated to preserving, researching, and promoting Yellow Emperor culture. It organizes the Xiandu Ceremony Honoring the Yellow Emperor, develops cultural and creative products, and builds platforms for international cultural and people-to-people.