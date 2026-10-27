Calgary Flames Foundation Donates $100,000 To Support Military Families Affected By CFB Wainwright Tragedy

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calgary Flames Foundation is donating $100,000 to the CFB Wainwright Support Fund to support military members and their families affected by the recent tragedy at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

Established by Support Our Troops, the CFB Wainwright Support Fund provides compassionate, practical financial assistance to CAF families affected by the incident. The fund is intended to complement existing CAF benefits and support programs by helping address urgent needs, financial gaps and unexpected expenses that may arise following injury or loss.

“The Calgary Flames Foundation and the Calgary Flames stand with Canadians in mourning the four soldiers who lost their lives at CFB Wainwright. We offer our deepest condolences to their loved ones and fellow service members and keep the injured soldiers and their families in our thoughts as they recover,” said Robert Hayes, President and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.“To all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, we are grateful for your courage, your dedication and your willingness to serve.”

A portion of proceeds from the Flames Foundation 50/50 (presented by RE/MAX) during tonight's Calgary Flames home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs were pledged to benefit the CFB Wainwright Support Fund.

Canadians can join the Calgary Flames Foundation in supporting military families affected by the tragedy by donating to the CFB Wainwright Support Fund through .

Last season the Calgary Flames Foundation donated over $5 million to programs and charities in southern Alberta. The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $75 million into the community.

For more information and for details on the above programs visit