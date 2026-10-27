Jailer Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth Beats 2.0, Creates New Kollywood Box Office History

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has created box office history, surpassing the lifetime collections of 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film and setting new records for the superstar.

Rajinikanth broke his own box office records with his latest release. The superstar gave Kollywood another massive industry hit. Robo 2.0 previously held the record for the highest-grossing Tamil movie. Sacnilk reported that Robo 2.0 collected Rs 723 crore worldwide. Jailer 2 just crossed these numbers. The superstar proved his box office stamina again.

Jailer 2 hit the screens as a Dussehra special. The movie collected a massive Rs 733.35 crore globally in just 12 days. The film saw a drop on Monday and earned around Rs 14 crore. The Monday numbers include Rs 11 crore from the India gross and Rs 2.5 crore from the overseas market. The movie still holds strong at the box office despite the weekday drop.

Jailer 2 earned Rs 5.65 crore in Tamil, Rs 2 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.5 crore in Hindi, and Rs 40 lakh in Kannada on its 12th day. The movie posted an India gross of Rs 477.85 crore and a net of Rs 408 crore. The overseas collections touched Rs 255.50 crore. The overall numbers stand at Rs 186.25 crore in Tamil, Rs 87.55 crore in Telugu, Rs 82.75 crore in Kannada, Rs 71.85 crore in Kerala, and Rs 49.45 crore in Hindi. The film officially achieved break-even in the Telugu market.

Jailer 2 currently runs in massive profits. The movie officially became a Kollywood industry hit. Director Shankar and Rajinikanth delivered 2.0 earlier. Sacnilk reported that 2.0 collected Rs 723 crore globally. Jailer 2 broke this record with Rs 733 crore. Some trade reports claim 2.0 actually collected around Rs 800 crore. Jailer 2 will likely break that milestone later this week.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar teamed up with Rajinikanth for Jailer 2. The movie serves as a sequel to the blockbuster Jailer that released three years ago. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, Namo Narayana, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff played cameo roles. Kalanithi Maran produced this Dussehra release under the Sun Pictures banner. The movie hit the screens on October 15 with blockbuster talk.