Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Week 8 Nomination List Revealed, Which Contestants Face Eviction Risk?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has entered its exciting eighth week. The makers announced the new nomination list on Monday. Each contestant nominated two housemates inside the confession room. Bigg Boss then revealed the final danger zone list. The audience must vote for their favourite contestants this week.

Who are nominated?

Seven housemates are facing the elimination threat this time. The nominated members are Mridula, Anjali, Vedangi, Rahul Easwar, Shijin, Tashi, and Noby.

Who is is trouble?



Shijin secured the highest number of votes this week. He received exactly 8 votes from the housemates.

Rahul Easwar took the second spot on the nomination list. Six contestants nominated Rahul for various reasons.

Vedangi and Anjali got 5 votes each.

Mridula managed to get 2 votes. Tashi and Noby reached the danger zone through Mohanlal's direct nomination. Mohanlal had previously nominated Tashi for three weeks as a strict disciplinary action. Mohanlal punished Noby for the exact same reason during the weekend episode and nominated him for three weeks.

Bigg Boss brought back the classic confession room nomination process this week

The show has already witnessed many different nomination styles including open nominations this season. The reality show has successfully completed 50 days now. The contestants are showing high energy levels inside the house. The grand finale dream will definitely push them to play harder in the coming days.

The creative team is giving very fresh and unique weekly tasks this season. Many housemates are showing brilliant competitive spirit during these tasks. Some contestants are secretly plotting easy shortcuts to win the game.

Bigg Boss viewers will surely witness some massive drama in the upcoming episodes.